Record junior field contests Deaf and Hard of Hearing Tennis Open

The inaugural Australian Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHoH) Tennis Open saw 21 players from five states and territories gather at Melbourne Park, which marked a historic first as a standalone national championship.

This year’s tournament showcased players of all ages competing for national titles, with a record 10 junior athletes aged 18 and under competing – the largest junior field at a DHoH event in Australia.

Victoria’s Glen Flindell captured his third national men’s singles title, while South Australia’s Macy Lane secured her second national women’s singles crown.

Among the juniors, Panshul Puri from Victoria and Annie Fleming from New South Wales stood out, each claiming trophies in the men’s singles division 2 and women’s singles respectively.

“It’s incredible to see such strong participation, particularly from our junior athletes,” Tournament Director Ben Dew said.

“Hosting the DHoH Championships as a standalone event has allowed these players to shine on their own stage, and it’s exciting to watch the next generation of talent emerge.”

In partnership with Deaf Sports Australia, a team of athletes will soon represent Australia at the Deaflympics in Tokyo, Japan from 15 to 26 November.

This event marks the first time the games are held in Japan and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Deaflympics – a milestone in the history of deaf sport worldwide.

