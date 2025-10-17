Champions crowned at 2025 Australian IDA Tennis Championships

Nearly 60 players from across six states and territories gathered at Melbourne Park for the 2025 Australian Intellectual Disability and Autism (IDA) Tennis Championships, a key event in Tennis Australia’s Diversity and Inclusion national pathway.

The four-day tournament brought together Australia’s leading players with an intellectual disability, celebrating competition, connection and the continued growth of inclusive tennis.

For the first time, the IDA Championships were staged as a standalone event, reflecting the growth of the pathway and increased participation across the country. Players who are deaf or hard of hearing will contest their own national championships later this week.

Queensland’s Archie Graham continued his remarkable run of success when he secured a fifth consecutive II-1 men’s singles title, while South Australia’s Andriana Petrakis claimed her third straight II-1 women’s singles crown.

Other standout performances included Tim Gould, who captured his fifth straight II-2 men’s singles title, Hunter Thompson, who earned his fourth straight II-3 men’s singles victory, and Orlando Thompson, who went back-to-back in the II-3 Division 2 men’s singles.

In partnership with Special Olympics Australia, Tennis Australia’s IDA Competitive Play calendar now features more than 20 events nationwide, providing players with greater opportunities to compete, connect and progress along the pathway.

Earlier this year, Australia’s top athletes – supported by Sport Inclusion Australia – proudly represented the nation at the Virtus World Tennis Championships in Kazakhstan, which further highlighted the continued growth and strength of Australia’s IDA program on the world stage.

