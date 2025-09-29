Inaugural 10/u Green Ball National tournament underway in Adelaide

Australia’s top junior tennis players aged 10 and under have gathered for the inaugural 10/u Green Ball Nationals, held at Adelaide’s Henley South Tennis Club from 29 September to 3 October 2025.

For the first time, young players will have the opportunity to compete at a national-level against the best in their age group in a dedicated 10/u event, marking a significant milestone in Tennis Australia’s player pathway.

Tournament Director Sean Spralja said the Green Ball National tournament is a crucial new step for player progression.

“This is an exciting new event and a key part of the tennis pathway,” Spralja said.

“It demonstrates Tennis Australia’s commitment to nurturing young players from the very beginning of their tennis journey, helping them transition from Tennis Hot Shots – the introductory program that gets thousands of children playing tennis every week – into the Player Pathway.

“It’s a great learning experience for the players and a chance to test themselves against the best in their age group on a national stage.

“Through Coloured Ball Competition beginning with red and orange ball and progressing to green, players can gradually develop their skills and grow confidence in match experience to take the next step in their tennis journey.

“Our goal is to create a positive, fun environment that supports player development and provides learning opportunities that will help them achieve future success in the sport.

“This week we have held a welcome function, and will run a team challenge and match tiebreak mixed doubles – all initiatives designed to ensure fun remains at the forefront.”

The 10/u Green Ball Nationals will feature Australia’s top 32 boys and 32 girls competing in both singles and doubles events. The singles competition will be a round-robin format, before moving into play-off draws based on their group positions, ensuring each competitor plays a minimum of six singles matches.

Full draw for the 2025 10U Green Ball Nationals