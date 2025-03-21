Top Aussie juniors set for inaugural Green Ball Nationals

Australia's top junior tennis players will take to the court for the inaugural 10/u Green Ball Nationals at Adelaide's Henley South Tennis Club from 29 September to 3 October 2025.

For the first time, young players will compete for national glory in a dedicated event, marking a key milestone in Tennis Australia's player pathway.

"Tennis SA is delighted to host this exciting new event at Henley South Tennis Club, a venue renowned for its top-tier facilities and strong community spirit," Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey said.

"We are dedicated to creating the best opportunities for young players to develop and progress through the tennis pathway, and we look forward to welcoming the nation's most talented junior athletes to South Australia."

Henley South Tennis Club President Liz Campbell also shared her excitement about hosting the tournament.

"Henley South Tennis Club is delighted to be named as the host club for the inaugural 10/u Green Ball Nationals," Campbell said.

"We pride ourselves on being a warm and welcoming club and we can't wait for these players and their families join us later in the year."

The Green Ball Nationals will form a key part of the tennis pathway, transitioning players from Tennis Hot Shots into the Competitive Pathway through Coloured Ball competitions.

"We want to ensure these young athletes not only enjoy a fun and rewarding competitive experience, but also gain valuable insights that will support their growth and success in their tennis journey," Tennis Australia Director of Pathways and Tennis Services Lawrence Robertson said.

"This tournament highlights Tennis Australia's commitment to integrating Coloured Ball competition into our national player pathway.

"The introduction of the 10/u Green Ball Nationals serves as a key milestone for Coloured Ball competitions nationwide, fostering player development and encouraging long-term participation in the sport."

The 10/u Green Ball Nationals will showcase Australia's top 32 boys and 32 girls competing in both singles and doubles. The singles event begins with a round-robin format, leading into play-off draws based on group standings, guaranteeing each player at least six singles matches. Later in the tournament, a mixed doubles match tiebreak shootout will also take place.

More information and event updates can be found at www.tennis.com.au/competitiveplay.