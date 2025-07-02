Wimbledon Day 3: Thompson in singles action, four Aussies begin doubles quest

On Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025, Jordan Thompson vies to extend his singles run while four Australians begin their doubles campaigns.

Thompson is targeting the third round at the All England Club for the second time when he faces Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

For a third straight year, the world No.44 came back from two-sets-to-love down to emerge victorious in round one.

After committing 22 unforced errors in the opening two sets, Thompson committed only 11 in the final three to prevail 3-6 4-6 6-3 7-6(1) 6-1 in three hours and 37 minutes.

Thompson was hindered by a back injury - which saw him withdraw from Queen's two weeks earlier - and he next faces Bonzi, the 31-year-old riding high after the biggest Slam victory of his career over world No.9 Daniil Medvedev in round one.

The draw opens up for the winner of this encounter, who will face either British wildcard Arthur Fery or Italian Luciano Darderi.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Birrell, Maya Joint, John-Patrick Smith and Rinky Hijikata all commence their doubles campaigns on Wednesday.

Birrell and Joint combine for the first time in the tandem format, hoping to build on their strong form in 2025. Birrell thrived on the big stage at Australian Open 2025, advancing to the mixed doubles final with Smith.

Joint, too, enters Wimbledon with form under her belt, most recently reaching the Eastbourne doubles final. The 19-year-old also won titles in Cancun and Rabat earlier this year, which has helped her achieve a doubles ranking of world No.83.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

COMING UP ON DAY 3

Gentlemen's singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) - Fourth match, Court 15

Ladies' doubles, first round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Maya Joint (AUS) v Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) - First match, Court 11

Gentlemen's doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Fernando Romboli (BRA) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Alex Michelsen (USA) - Second match, Court 6

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/David Pel (NED) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Sem Verbeek (NED) - Fourth match, Court 11

