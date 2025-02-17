Aussie Weekly Wrap: Joint and Preston cruise to Cancun crown

Maya Joint and Taylah Preston were among the best performers on tour this week after their women's doubles triumph in Cancun.

The pair dominated their first tournament together in five months, dropping just one set en route to victory.

Joint's first doubles title of 2025 highlighted a stellar week for the 18-year-old. A singles semifinal appearance drew the Australian No.3 closer to a maiden top 100 singles berth; she is now ranked world No.105.

This week's most outstanding performers include...

Ellen Perez: Perez, along with new partner Elise Mertens, had their most promising showing in Doha. The 29-year-old carried her Abu Dhabi form into the first WTA 1000 tournament of the year, reaching the quarterfinals.

READ: Perez back into top 10 after Abu Dhabi crown

Akira Santillan: Santillan excelled at the ITF Futures tournament in Antalya this week, winning his first singles crown in three years. The former top-150 player defeated second seed Stefan Popovic 6-1 6-1 in the final to emerge victorious.

Tristan Schoolkate: Schoolkate continued his impressive start to 2025 as he notched another Challenger semifinal appearance in India. The 23-year-old made the final four in New Delhi as he continues to climb up the rankings.

Kody Pearson: Pearson was the best-performing Australian at the ITF M25 tournament in Timaru as he advanced to the doubles final with American Joshua Sheehy. It marks the third time Pearson has reached a final this year, following two triumphs in Kingston.

Moerani Bouzige: The 25-year-old reached his third consecutive semifinal in New Zealand after his run in Timaru. Bouzige reached the final four for the first time since his groundbreaking run at the Noumea Challenger last month.

Jesse Delaney: Another week, another quarterfinal appearance for Jesse Delaney. The 26-year-old made it 14 quarterfinal berths from his last 17 tournaments after a semifinal run in Timaru.

Joshua Charlton: Ranked as the doubles' top seed in Timaru, Charlton progressed to the quarterfinals with Dutchman Mats Hermans. It comes after a successful fortnight in Brisbane, where Charlton reached the final in both Challenger events.

Jeffrey Strydom: Strydom returned to his winning ways in South Africa this week. The 15-year-old recorded his first win of 2025 in Bloemfontein, charging to his first J100 semifinal.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!