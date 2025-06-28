Wimbledon 2025: Promising Draws for 17-Strong Australian Contingent

With the draw now set and opening day fast approaching, 17 Australians prepare to take their place in the Wimbledon singles main draw.

Australian men's No.3 Jordan Thompson is set to make his ninth main-draw appearance at the All England Club.

Despite battling a back injury, which forced him withdraw from last week's prestigious Queen's Club tournament, the 31-year-old is determined to give it his all in his first-round match.

"I'll be doing everything I can to get out on the hallowed turf," he said with his eyes sweeping across the iconic grass courts and the distant London skyline.

"I call it the home of tennis, and I really want to play here."

Thompson has drawn Czech player Vit Kopriva in the opening round, who currently sits at a career-high ranking of No.82.

"I've never actually seen him play... They're not handing out spots in the top 100, so he's obviously a good player," Thompson said.

"I'll have to watch him play because I'm not sure how he does play. But I'll be trying to go about my usual grasscourt business."

Leading the charge for the Aussie men is No.11 seed Alex de Minaur, who will face world No.71 Roberto Carballes Baena.

In his path, De Minaur could potentially face Novak Djokovic in the round of 16. The duo were scheduled to meet in the quarterfinals last year before De Minaur suffered a hip injury which forced him to withdraw.

Alexei Popyrin is seeded at SW19 for the first time in his career, as he takes on British wildcard Arthur Fery.

Wimbledon 2025Men's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) No.11 v

No.71 [22] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) No.22 v [WC} Arthur Fery (GBR) No.465 Jordan Thompson (AUS) No.45 v

No.82 Chris O'Connell (AUS) No.79 v

No.125 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) No.80 v

No.96 Adam Walton (AUS) No.86 v

No.116 Rinky Hijikata (AUS) No.88 v

No.63 James Duckworth (AUS) No.106 v

No.27 [Q] James McCabe (AUS) No.177 v

No.58 [Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) No.181 v

No.10

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)Vit Kopriva (CZE)Adrian Mannarino (FRA)Tseng Chun-Hsin (TPE)[Q] Arthur Cazaux (FRA)David Goffin (BEL)[25] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)Fabian Marozsan (HUN)[10] Ben Shelton (USA)

In the women's singles draw, several Aussies also face high-profile challenges, with three players drawing seeded opponents.

Among them is Kimberly Birrell, who will make her main-draw debut at Wimbledon and faces world No.22 Donna Vekic.

"I know she's an incredible player; she's been ranked very high for a lot of her career," Birrell said.

"In saying that, you can't go into any match not believing that you can win. So, I'm definitely going to be backing myself and continue to play the brand of tennis that I know can bother these highly ranked players."

No.16 seed Daria Kasatkina will be hoping to carry her consistent 2025 form into The Championships, as she faces Colombia's Emiliana Arango in the opening round.

Wimbledon 2025Women's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [16] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) No.16 v

No.76 Maya Joint (AUS) No.51 v

No.19 Kimberly Birrell (AUS) No.77 v [22] Donna Vekic (CRO) No.22 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) No.80 v

No.53 Olivia Gadecki (AUS) No.102 v

No.70 [Q] Talia Gibson (AUS) No.129 v

No.56 [Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) No.137 v

No.18

Emilia Arango (COL)[19] Liudmila SamsonovaAnastasia PavlyuchenkovaGreet Minnen (BEL)Naomi Osaka (JPN)[18] Ekaterina Alexandrova

Main-draw action begins on Monday 30 June. The tournament is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

