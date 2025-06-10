Rising stars return: Australia’s top junior teams set for national showdown ahead of Wimbledon

The next generation of home-grown tennis talent are set to arrive in Queensland next week for the 2025 Australian Teams Championships.

From Wednesday 18 to Sunday 29 June, more than 180 junior players will represent their state at the annual tournament taking place at KDV Sport on the Gold Coast.

Teams from every state and territory in the 11-and-under, 13-and-under and 15-and-under age groups, as well as from Pacific Oceania and New Zealand, will play for the prestigious national titles.

From Wednesday 18 June, the event will begin with the 11/u and 13/u age groups, before the 15/u will compete from Wednesday 25 June. Teams will compete in a round robin format before the knockout rounds.

In 2024, Victoria won the 13/u and 15/u boys' titles, and Queensland won the 15/u girls crown.

New South Wales will be chasing another strong performance following their dominant sweep of the 11/u boys' and girls' titles last year. Meanwhile, New Zealand returns as a serious contender after claiming the 13/u girls title.

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said the tournament is a valuable opportunity to compete as part of a team at the highest level in Australia.

"This event is always a highlight of the year for these junior players," Soyer said.

"It brings together the most promising young tennis talent and gives them the chance to represent their state, territory or country with pride. The team format adds another layer of excitement, and it's always fantastic to see the camaraderie and sportsmanship that comes with playing as a group.

"Many of our pro tennis players today gained experience at this very event including Australia's top male Alex de Minaur, as well as former world No.1 Ash Barty. It really highlights the importance of developing the next generation of tennis champions through the Tennis Australia pathway at events like these."

VIEW: Australian Teams Championships full teams and player lists

A three-day training camp will also lead into the tournament, delivered in partnership with the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's PacificAusSports to support Pacific Women and Girls in Tennis.

Players and four coaches from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Samoa will participate in the program providing valuable experience and development opportunities they can take back to their home countries.

"We're proud to deliver a tailored mentoring program that supports emerging players and coaches from across the Pacific," Tennis Australia's Director of Government Relations and Oceania Tennis Federation President Vicki Reid said.

"For the second consecutive year, we're also bringing together Pacific women coaches and Australia Awards Pacific scholars for a unique workshop, creating a powerful space for learning and connection."

