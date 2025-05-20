A powerful partnership: Padel Australia teams with Empower Australia

Padel Australia has teamed up with Empower Padel to bring three new and exciting events to Australia, encouraging more women and girls to take to the court.

Kicking off in Canberra on 19 July, the Empower Padel Australia: three cities, one movement taster events are designed by women, for women, and encourage both new and existing players to step into Padel.

The day will include entry level coaching, social gameplay, prizes and opportunities to network off court.

"These events offer women an exciting entry point into a sport that's fast, fun and easy to learn. They offer a space for women to build networks, confidence, and just have a great time," said Tennis Australia Marketing Manager Dulcie Davies.

"Our partnership with Empower Padel will offer more opportunities and pathways for women to step into Padel at both grassroots and professional levels," she added.

Empower Padel Australia: Canberra will be followed by events in Brisbane (Qld) and Albury (NSW).

Empower Padel Australia: three cities, one movement calendar

Empower Padel Australia: Canberra

Canberra Racquet Club (ACT)

19 July 2025

Click here to register

Empower Padel Australia: Brisbane

Padel Brisbane

27 September 2025

Click here to register

Empower Padel Australia: Albury

Sol Padel

1 November 2025

Click here to register

To register, and learn more about padel visit the Padel Australia website. www.padelaus.com.au