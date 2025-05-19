Aussie Weekly Wrap: Broadbent and Parker clean up in Italy

Finn Broadbent and Anderson Parker dominated at the Camozzi Open in Brescia, Italy, last week, collectively winning three of a possible four events.

Fresh off his World Team Cup campaign, Broadbent hoisted silverware for the first time in 2025, emerging victorious in the quad wheelchair singles and doubles events.

Meanwhile, Parker extended his winning streak to seven matches as he convincingly claimed the men's wheelchair singles title. In his first tournament on clay this season, the Australian men's wheelchair No.2 defeated Brazilian Diego Kohlrausch 6-4 6-1 in the final to be crowned champion.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez: The experienced duo reached the semifinals at the Rome Masters. They came within reach of matching the achievements of Liz Smylie and Janine Thompson, who were the last Australian duo to reach the Italian Open women's doubles final in 1989.

READ: Hunter and Perez reach Rome 1000 semifinals

Rinky Hijikata: The 24-year-old recorded his best tournament finish of the 2025 season, progressing to the final four at the Bordeaux Challenger in France. His campaign included an emphatic victory against world No.33 Sebastian Baez, his biggest win since defeating Frances Tiafoe at Queen's Club last June.

Joshua Charlton: The Victorian-born Charlton secured his third title of the season, winning an ITF M25 doubles title in Pensacola, Florida. The 25-year-old left-hander paired with Irishman Charles Barry to claim honours 7-6(3) 6-7(4) [10-8] in a thrilling final.

Astra Sharma: The 29-year-old continued her strong form last week, advancing to a third consecutive final-eight berth at the ITF W75 tournament in Trnava, Slovakia. It followed a semifinal run in Charlottesville and victory at the ITF W100 event in Florida over recent weeks.

Jaimee Fourlis: The Victorian fired in Bastad, Sweden, progressing to the semifinals of the ITF W35 event. The 25-year-old was flawless throughout her opening three matches, not dropping a set, and won the opening set of her semifinal against Spaniard Irene Burillo.

Gabriella Da Silva-Fick: The New South Welshwoman starred in Kurume, Japan, defeating No.2 seed Mei Yamaguchi to reach her first ITF W50 singles quarterfinal of her career.

Jake Delaney: The 28-year-old featured in the singles and doubles quarterfinals at the ITF M15 event in Luan, China. The No.2 seed in singles, Delaney made his first overseas quarterfinal since December.

Pavle Marinkov: Marinkov achieved his best result since March after featuring in the quarterfinals of an ITF M15 tournament in Heraklion, Greece. The 19-year-old did not drop a set until he succumbed to finalist Ryuki Matsuda.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!