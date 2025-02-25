Ranking Movers: Top 150 returns on Hon's horizon

Women's doubles
Priscilla Hon nears a top-150 return in doubles after her performance at the ITF W75 tournament in Prague this week.
The 26-year-old advanced to her second doubles final this season, complementing a finals appearance at the Brisbane International last month. Alongside Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova, the pair defeated two seeds en route to the Prague final.
They won convincingly against the second seeds in the first round 6-2 6-0, before recording a nail-biting victory over third seeds Anastasia Detiuc and Aneta Kucmova in the semifinals.
Hon climbed 17 spots to world No.158 - her highest ranking in almost six years.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Ellen Perez
No.13
|-4
|Olivia Gadecki
No.76
+1
Storm Hunter
No.96
-43
Jaimee Fourlis
No.146
|+1
Petra Hule
No.148
|+1
|Priscilla Hon
No.158
|+17
|Maya Joint
No.161
0
|Kimberly Birrell
No.175
|+3
|Taylah Preston
No.199
+1
|Alexandra Osborne
No.214
+3
Women's singles
The improvements did not stop there for Hon, who also elevated her singles ranking after a strong run in Prague.
Hon reached her second singles semifinal of 2025 where she succumbed to compatriot Destanee Aiava, having now won 10 of her 12 matches since Australian Open 2025.
READ: Hon maintains strong 2025 form to win Brisbane QTC Tennis International
An increase of seven spots to world No.158 places Hon within striking distance of her first top-150 berth since November 2022.
Aiava, too, enjoyed a notable rise in this week's rankings update, jumping 14 places to world No.155 following her finals appearance in Prague.
Attaining excellent form this year, Aiava is now within eight spots of her career-best ranking.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Kimberly Birrell
No.76
-0
Olivia Gadecki
No.93
|+5
Maya Joint
No.103
|+2
Ajla Tomljanovic
No.111
|+1
Daria Saville
No.121
|+1
|Maddison Inglis
No.134
0
|Talia Gibson
No.139
|+1
|Destanee Aiava
No.155
|+14
Priscilla Hon
No.158
|+7
Taylah Preston
No.176
|-17
Men's singles
Chris O'Connell moved into the Australian top five following his success in the Middle East last week.
The 30-year-old defeated the in-form Hady Habib in the opening round of the Qatar Open, and climbed seven places to world No.75.
He then qualified for this week's ATP 500 tournament in Dubai, which included a straight-sets victory over former top-25 player Botic Van De Zandschulp.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Alex de Minaur
No.8
|0
Alexei Popyrin
No.27
|0
Jordan Thompson
No.37
|-8
|Aleksandar Vukic
No.66
|+1
|Chris O'Connell
No.75
|+7
|Rinky Hijikata
No.82
|-4
Thanasi Kokkinakis
No.84
-8
James Duckworth
No.94
|+2
|Adam Walton
No.97
|-7
Max Purcell
No.126
-5
Men's doubles
Another Challenger final propels Matthew Romios to a new career-high ranking of world No.81.
The 25-year-old also holds a spot inside Australia's top five following his efforts with fellow Aussie Blake Bayldon in Pune.
Romios and Bayldon won the opening set in their final against Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth, before the top seeds rallied to triumph in a super tiebreak.
Blake Ellis moved inside the Australian top 10 after his quarterfinal appearance with Tristan Schoolkate in Pune. The 26-year-old rose four spots to world No.142.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Jordan Thompson
No.11
|-2
Max Purcell
No.13
|0
Matt Ebden
No.21
-1
John Peers
No.35
-1
Matthew Romios
No.81
+5
John-Patrick Smith
No.91
-8
Rinky Hijikata
No.107
-1
Thomas Fancutt
No.116
-1
Luke Saville
No.125
-3
|Blake Ellis
No.142
+4
