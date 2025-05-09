Biography

  • Started playing tennis in South Africa where he was born.
  • Moved to Australia when he was eight years old.
  • Enjoys the one-on-one battle of tennis.
  • Long-term goals are to play tennis professionally and become the best player they can be.
  • Biggest inspiration is Rafael Nadal and other favourite players include Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
  • Describes his game style as aggressive and tries to get on top of the point early.
  • Won the 2023 14-and-under boys’ singles and doubles titles at the Australian Junior Hardcourt Championships.
  • Would steal Novak Djokovic’s backhand if he could.
  • Enjoys going to the beach and the gym and hanging out with his family and friends.
  • Attended inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023
  • Selected to represent Australia in the 2024 Junior Davis Cup

Statistics

Key statistics

Birth PlaceSouth Africa
LivesAdelaide, Australia
PlaysRight-handed