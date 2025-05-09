- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
- Started playing tennis in South Africa where he was born.
- Moved to Australia when he was eight years old.
- Enjoys the one-on-one battle of tennis.
- Long-term goals are to play tennis professionally and become the best player they can be.
- Biggest inspiration is Rafael Nadal and other favourite players include Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
- Describes his game style as aggressive and tries to get on top of the point early.
- Won the 2023 14-and-under boys’ singles and doubles titles at the Australian Junior Hardcourt Championships.
- Would steal Novak Djokovic’s backhand if he could.
- Enjoys going to the beach and the gym and hanging out with his family and friends.
- Attended inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023
- Selected to represent Australia in the 2024 Junior Davis Cup
Statistics
Key statistics
|Birth Place
|South Africa
|Lives
|Adelaide, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed