Beyond Tennis powered by Infosys launches for next gen of fans

Tennis Australia today announced the launch of Beyond Tennis powered by Infosys, an innovative free gaming app that blends sport, artificial intelligence, social media, and storytelling.

Designed to captivate Gen Z, gaming enthusiasts, and tennis fans alike, Beyond Tennis allows users to step into the role of a player's coach or agent, shaping the careers of AI-driven tennis players both on and off the court.

Beyond Tennis brings the digital generation closer to the sport by transforming traditional fan engagement into a futuristic experience. Using advanced AI engines, users can guide their players' training and strategy, while chatting with them in a life-like simulation, while watching their season play out in real-time on social media.

This cutting-edge concept reimagines how fans connect with the sport while creating exciting new avenues for partnerships and competition.

"Beyond Tennis is the latest innovation in fan engagement, giving tennis fans and gaming enthusiasts a whole new perspective on the world of professional tennis," Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said.

"We are excited to partner with Infosys to bring Beyond Tennis to life - a new immersive way for tennis fans and gamers alike to experience the sport by coaching an AI player as they train, compete, improve their ranking and build their career.

"Beyond Tennis is another example of Tennis Australia growing the sport's audience by embracing new technologies to make it more accessible, inclusive and relevant in an increasingly digital world."

Beyond Tennis will initially showcase 16 players representing eight teams who compete in a series of events throughout the year. The players look, act, and communicate like real players, engaging with their coach on a one-to-one basis through the app. As the platform grows, more players will be added and represent sponsor-backed teams, competing in a year-round league.

Beyond Tennis is powered by Infosys, the Australian Open's Digital Innovation Partner. Infosys will also own a team within the league, the Infosys Aces.

"Working with Tennis Australia on Beyond Tennis has allowed us to experiment with technology that has only become available to us in recent years. Leveraging these advancements and creative ideation allows us to engage with new global audiences bringing a wider demographic to tennis," Infosys Vice President Global Marketing Navin Rammohan said.

The first players introduced into the league will include Liam Jackson, a maverick from Australia, and Anya Shah (@anyashahtennis), from India. Both will represent the newly formed Infosys Aces team.

Jackson will be joined by Connor Hart (Canada), Hiroshi Sato (Japan), Lucas Durand (France), Matteo Bellini (Italy), Riko Santoso (Indonesia), Wei Liang (China) and Zion Miles (USA) on the male side. On the women's side of the draw, Shah will face off against Cami Carvalho (Brazil), Maya Cruz (Philippines), Silvia Vega (Spain), Sophia Edelmann (Germany), Sorina Pavel (Romania), Thandi Mabaso (South Africa) and Victoria Chambers (England).

"The partnership model in Beyond Tennis is groundbreaking. Imagine seeing your brand on the shirt of a virtual player competing in a global online tournament. This is an exciting opportunity for how we think about sports partnerships in the digital age," Cornelis added.

Beyond Tennis supports Tennis Australia's strategy to expand access to the sport and follows innovative projects including AO Adventure on Roblox and the AO Block Buster Tennis Challenge on Minecraft Education.

Tennis Australia has also teamed up with Melbourne-based company OneFutureSport to leverage its digital experience and creative technology to manage player profiles, social accounts and tournaments.

Users can download the free-to-play Beyond Tennis app through the iOS and Google Play app stores.

For more information about Beyond Tennis, visit playbeyondtennis.com and follow the action across socials:

Instagram

Facebook

X