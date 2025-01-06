Nick Kyrgios named in Davis Cup team for Australia

Nick Kyrgios will return to another familiar setting when the Australian Open concludes later this month.

The 29-year-old has been named in the Australian Davis Cup team for the qualifying tie in Stockholm, Sweden, on 31 January and 1 February.

World No.8 Alex de Minaur will lead the Australian team, with Jordan Thompson and Thanasi Kokkinakis completing the Australian contingent.

It will be Kyrgios' first appearance in the world team competition since November 2019, when he defeated Belgium's Steve Darcis and Chilean Alejandro Gonzalez in the November finals.

The team, captained by Lleyton Hewitt, is aiming to improve on some stellar form in recent years, after runner-up finishes in the 2022 and 2023 Davis Cup Finals, and a semifinal showing in Malaga last season.

Kyrgios has built an impressive history in the competition, with a 11-5 record in singles matches.

The Swedish team includes Elias Ymer, Leo Borg (son of Bjorn), Andre Goransson and Filip Bergevi. Simon Aspelin is the team captain.

Comprising two singles matches and a doubles match on day one, plus the reverse singles on day two, the tie will be contested on indoor hard court at Stockholm's Royal Tennis Hall.

The Australian team, which holds a 7-3 head-to-head lead against Sweden, aims to be one of the 13 winning nations in the Qualifiers first round to advance to the Qualifiers second round in September.

