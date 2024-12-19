Kylie Watson-Wheeler and Robyn Hendry join Board

Two highly-credentialled new directors have been appointed and one returned to the Tennis Australia Board at their Annual General Meeting in Melbourne.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Kylie Watson-Wheeler (Vic) and former Aspen Medical General Manager Robyn Hendry (ACT) are the new faces on the TA Board while Mark Da Silva (Vic) was returned for a third term.

Reflecting on a successful year for the organisation Tennis Australia Chair Jayne Hrdlicka told Members that it was the continued strength of participation numbers and significant growth in the number of kids playing tennis that stood out.

Tennis was the most requested sport in the Australian Sports Commission's Sporting Schools program with more than 530,000 students experiencing the sport at 3000 schools in the past financial year.

Clubs and venues raised the bar with improved courts, facilities and smart technology, development pathways, competitive opportunities also expanded and the popularity of complementary disciplines including Padel, Pickleball and POP Tennis simultaneously soared.

Among the many high points, there were arguably none greater than a gold-medal triumph for Matt Ebden and John Peers at the Paris Olympics. Their come-from behind victory in a dramatic final symbolised many of the most-loved traits of tennis - teamwork and grit.

Alex de Minaur achieved a top-10 singles breakthrough - fittingly, that milestone was secured as he represented Australia at the United Cup in January - while Ebden, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson lifted Grand Slam doubles trophies throughout the year.

There were also multiple Australian world No.1s. Storm Hunter ascended the summit in women's doubles in November, Ebden became a world No.1 soon after his Australian Open 2024 doubles triumph, while Queensland teen Emerson Jones rose to junior No.1 after a stunning season that included progress to the Australian Open and Wimbledon girls' finals. And after a spirited campaign to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 trophy in Montreal, Alexei Popyrin soared to a new career-high ranking.

A collective passion for tennis was clear in the record 1.4 million fans who flocked to the Australian summer of Tennis and the impact of the Australian Open resonates throughout the community. AO24 was confirmed as the biggest economic generator in Australian sport, with a record $533.2 million in benefits delivered to the Victorian economy in 2024.

A range of initiatives has seen increased participation for players with a disability, greater gender equity and expanded opportunities for First Nations communities in the sport, including the launch of the "Tennis for Everybody" campaign, featuring Adam Hills and increasing the number of women coaches to more than 1100 - representing a 45 per cent increase since 2018.

Ms Hrdlicka also took the opportunity to thank retiring Board Directors Diane Grady AO and Greg Hutchinson.

Ms Grady joined the Tennis Australia board in 2016 and has applied her extensive experience in corporate governance to the benefit of all organisations as the Chair of both the Governance and Nominations Committees.

Mr Hutchinson has been a staunch advocate and supporter of grassroots tennis since he joined the Tennis Australia board in 2015. His perspective as a former Member Association President and club patron has been invaluable throughout his tenure along with the guidance, he provided during the pandemic to ensure the continuance of the sport and the Australian Open.

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Bachelor of Arts (Politics and English Literature), Graduate Diploma of Communications (Public Relations)

A massive sports fan, Ms Watson-Wheeler and her family have always been involved in the game of tennis and are passionate long-term attendees at the AO. She holds several Executive and Non-Executive Director roles at the intersection of sport and entertainment including at The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand, ESPN and the Western Bulldogs AFL Club where she is the President.

Robyn Hendry, Bachelor of Management (Tourism), Graduate Certificate (Executive Healthcare Leadership)

As a highly respected Director on Tennis ACT since 2016, Robyn has significant tennis governance experience and deep family history of playing tennis and attending the AO. She is a senior executive with 25 years of experience in CEO, General Manager, and Board roles across private, not-for-profit, and government sectors. Her expertise spans health, business, arts and culture, sport, community, tourism, and events. She has significant experience in end-to-end commercialisation including as GM of Aspen Medical Advisory Services, CEO of the Canberra Convention Bureau and the Canberra Business Chamber.

The Tennis Australia Board comprises:

