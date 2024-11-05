Rankings movers: De Minaur climbs into ATP Finals contention

Men's singles

Alex de Minaur's late-season dash for a maiden ATP Finals berth is on track after jumping to within two spots of his career-best ranking following his Paris Masters quarterfinal run.

The 25-year-old avenged his US Open quarterfinal defeat to Jack Draper before he fell to former champion and 13th seed Holger Rune 6-4 4-6 7-5, but it was enough to bump the Australian up to world No.8.

Crucially, it moved him above Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov in the Race to Turin.

Jordan Thompson's run to a maiden ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal in Paris also lifted him two places to a career-high world No.26 following his three wins, which included a third this season over top-10 rival Casper Ruud.

Thanasi Kokkinakis' first ATP Challenger title on home soil in Sydney over Rinky Hijikata boosted his mark eight places to back inside the top 80.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.24 0 Jordan Thompson No.26 +2 Aleksandar Vukic No.69 0 Chris O'Connell No.71 0 Rinky Hijikata No.73 +14 James Duckworth No.77 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.79 +8 Adam Walton No.90 +2 Max Purcell No.98 -4

Women's singles

Priscilla Hon's recent run of form carried to the Hong Kong WTA 250 event where she reached the second round, a week after qualifying in Tokyo.

Hon fell to eventual champion Diana Shnaider in straight sets, but her ranking soared 18 places to back inside the top 200 to her highest mark since April.

Hon's win over wild card Eudice Chong was her first tour-level main draw win since she beat the same opponent in the same round in Hong Kong last year.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.84 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.90 -3 Kimberly Birrell No.112 +3 Maya Joint No.116 -1 Daria Saville No.118 0 Arina Rodionova No.119 0 Talia Gibson No.126 0 Taylah Preston No.155 +5 Maddison Inglis No.161 -3 Priscilla Hon No.192 +18

Men's doubles

Back-to-back ATP Challenger titles for Blake Ellis and Thomas Fancutt have boosted the pair's doubles rankings to respective career-high marks.

The duo's Sydney triumph lifted Ellis 15 places to world No.138, while Fancutt improved four spots to world No.121.

Max Purcell became Australia's second-highest ranked doubles player after Matt Ebden dropped outside the top 10.

Purcell remained steady as world No.10 after he and Thompson reached the Paris Masters semifinals.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.5 0 Max Purcell No.10 0 Matt Ebden No.11 -5 John Peers No.43 -4 John-Patrick Smith No.64 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.99 0 Matthew Romios No.100 0 Thomas Fancutt No.121 +4 Luke Saville No.132 0 Blake Ellis No.138 +15

Women's doubles

Destanee Aiava and Maddison Inglis fell just short of defending their W75 Sydney title but their runner-up showing was enough to ensure boosts in their live doubles rankings.

Aiava rose three places to world No.164, while Inglis moved up two spots to world No.205.

The Sydney champions, Taylah Preston and Lizette Cabrera, were also elevated two places in their respective rankings - Preston to a career-best world No.256 and Cabrera to world No.271.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Live ranking Move Ellen Perez No.14 +1 Storm Hunter No.31 0 Olivia Gadecki No.102 +1 Destanee Aiava No.164 +3 Maya Joint No.186 +1 Jaimee Fourlis No.187 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.201 +3 Maddison Inglis No.205 +2 Daria Saville No.228 -2 Alana Parnaby No.230 -2

