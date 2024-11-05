Rankings movers: De Minaur climbs into ATP Finals contention

Men's singles
Alex de Minaur's late-season dash for a maiden ATP Finals berth is on track after jumping to within two spots of his career-best ranking following his Paris Masters quarterfinal run.
The 25-year-old avenged his US Open quarterfinal defeat to Jack Draper before he fell to former champion and 13th seed Holger Rune 6-4 4-6 7-5, but it was enough to bump the Australian up to world No.8.
Crucially, it moved him above Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov in the Race to Turin.
> READ MORE: Thompson, De Minaur in Paris Masters first
Jordan Thompson's run to a maiden ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal in Paris also lifted him two places to a career-high world No.26 following his three wins, which included a third this season over top-10 rival Casper Ruud.
Thanasi Kokkinakis' first ATP Challenger title on home soil in Sydney over Rinky Hijikata boosted his mark eight places to back inside the top 80.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.8
|+2
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.24
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.26
|+2
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.69
|0
|Chris O'Connell
|No.71
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.73
|+14
|James Duckworth
|No.77
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.79
|+8
|Adam Walton
|No.90
|+2
|Max Purcell
|No.98
|-4
Women's singles
Priscilla Hon's recent run of form carried to the Hong Kong WTA 250 event where she reached the second round, a week after qualifying in Tokyo.
Hon fell to eventual champion Diana Shnaider in straight sets, but her ranking soared 18 places to back inside the top 200 to her highest mark since April.
Hon's win over wild card Eudice Chong was her first tour-level main draw win since she beat the same opponent in the same round in Hong Kong last year.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.84
|+1
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.90
|-3
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.112
|+3
|Maya Joint
|No.116
|-1
|Daria Saville
|No.118
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.119
|0
|Talia Gibson
|No.126
|0
|Taylah Preston
|No.155
|+5
|Maddison Inglis
|No.161
|-3
|Priscilla Hon
|No.192
|+18
Men's doubles
Back-to-back ATP Challenger titles for Blake Ellis and Thomas Fancutt have boosted the pair's doubles rankings to respective career-high marks.
The duo's Sydney triumph lifted Ellis 15 places to world No.138, while Fancutt improved four spots to world No.121.
Max Purcell became Australia's second-highest ranked doubles player after Matt Ebden dropped outside the top 10.
Purcell remained steady as world No.10 after he and Thompson reached the Paris Masters semifinals.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Jordan Thompson
|No.5
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.10
|0
|Matt Ebden
|No.11
|-5
|John Peers
|No.43
|-4
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.64
|-1
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.99
|0
|Matthew Romios
|No.100
|0
|Thomas Fancutt
|No.121
|+4
|Luke Saville
|No.132
|0
|Blake Ellis
|No.138
|+15
Women's doubles
Destanee Aiava and Maddison Inglis fell just short of defending their W75 Sydney title but their runner-up showing was enough to ensure boosts in their live doubles rankings.
Aiava rose three places to world No.164, while Inglis moved up two spots to world No.205.
The Sydney champions, Taylah Preston and Lizette Cabrera, were also elevated two places in their respective rankings - Preston to a career-best world No.256 and Cabrera to world No.271.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Live ranking
|Move
|Ellen Perez
|No.14
|+1
|Storm Hunter
|No.31
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.102
|+1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.164
|+3
|Maya Joint
|No.186
|+1
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.187
|+1
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.201
|+3
|Maddison Inglis
|No.205
|+2
|Daria Saville
|No.228
|-2
|Alana Parnaby
|No.230
|-2
Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!