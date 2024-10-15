Rankings movers: Gibson at career high after Pro Tour treble

Women's singles

A Pro Tour treble that includes a 14-match winning streak has elevated Talia Gibson 12 places to a career-best mark in the latest world rankings.

The 20-year-old West Australian's victory in an all-Australian final over Lizette Cabrera in the Cairns 1 W35 event was her eighth ITF title from 15 final appearances and lifted her to world No.128.

Maya Joint has also reached a career-high ranking following a quarterfinal run at the W75 event at Rancho Santa Fe, in the US. The 18-year-old inched up three spots to world No.110.

The battle for the top-ranked Aussie woman closed to just one ranking place after Ajla Tomljanovic moved up one spot to world No.85 with Olivia Gadecki at world No.84.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Live rank Move Olivia Gadecki No.84 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.85 +1 Maya Joint No.110 +3 Arina Rodionova No.112 -1 Daria Saville No.114 +2 Talia Gibson No.128 +12 Kimberly Birrell No.150 -12 Taylah Preston No.154 +2 Maddison Inglis No.186 +1 Destanee Aiava No.193 0

Men's singles

James Duckworth's Hangzhou Challenger campaign was almost over at the first hurdle when he stared down a match point before he rallied and carried his momentum all the way to his first ATP Challenger title since Playford, Australia last year.

The win boosted Duckworth's ranking 12 places to world No.63 and he displaced Chris O'Connell as the fourth-ranked Australian.

Aleksandar Vukic's strong week at the Shanghai Masters was also rewarded with a ranking rise of six spots to world No.85 after his run to the third round, which included his first top-10 win over Casper Ruud.

Former world No.17 Bernard Tomic's run to the Fairfield Challenger final, his biggest since his Chengdu ATP 250 title six years, was rewarded with a huge ranking jump of 26 spots to world No.207.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Live rank Move Alex de Minaur No.9 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.24 0 Jordan Thompson No.29 -1 James Duckworth No.63 +12 Chris O'Connell No.72 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.79 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.83 -4 Aleksandar Vukic No.85 +6 Max Purcell No.91 -1 Adam Walton No.102 -7

Women's doubles

Jaimee Fourlis' fourth ITF doubles title for the season at the W75 event at Edmond, in the US, has delivered a significant rankings hike of 58 places.

The 25-year-old's triumph alongside American Kayla Day bumped her up to world No.210.

It marked Fourlis' first title with Day following earlier ITF triumphs this year with Petra Hule in Darmstadt and The Hague, and with Dominika Salkova in Prague.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Live rank Move Ellen Perez No.13 0 Storm Hunter No.24 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.86 -6 Destanee Aiava No.161 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.178 -15 Talia Gibson No.200 +6 Maddison Inglis No.202 -11 Jaimee Fourlis No.210 +58 Maya Joint No.212 +2 Daria Saville No.225 +5

Men's doubles

Former world No.2 John Peers has returned to the top 50 in men's doubles and moved up to become the fourth-ranked Australian doubles player after he and Brit Jamie Murray reached the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals last week.

In a reprisal of their successful partnership from 2013-2015, the 36-year-old and Murray defeated world No.1 duo Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos en route.

Jordan Thompson retained his standing as Australia's top-ranked doubles player with a rise of two places to a career-high world No.5 despite falling in the second round in Tokyo alongside American Ben Shelton.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Live rank Move Jordan Thompson No.5 +2 Matt Ebden No.7 -2 Max Purcell No.9 -1 John Peers No.47 +7 John-Patrick Smith No.60 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.61 -11 Matthew Romios No.100 -2 Luke Saville No.131 +2 Tristan Schoolkate No.133 +13 Thomas Fancutt No.134 +11

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!