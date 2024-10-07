Gibson completes Pro Tour three-peat

Talia Gibson has continued her impressive form, winning her third consecutive ITF title on the Australian Pro Tour in Cairns over the weekend.

In an all-Australian final, Gibson defeated world No.427 Lizette Cabrera 6-2 7-6(2) to win her eighth career ITF title from 15 finals appearances.

Going into the tournament as the No.1 seed, the 20-year-old Gibson did not lose a set, winning silverware for the third time in four weeks.

It now marks six matches in a row that the West Australian has won in straight sets.

The last few months for Gibson have been quite extraordinary. She reached the final round of qualifying at both Wimbledon and the US Open for the first time, before going on a dominant run.

Since losing in the first round of a W100 event in Incheon, Gibson has won 14 straight matches. She is closing in on her current record of 16 between May and August 2022. The streak has been highlighted by back-to-back W75 titles in her hometown of Perth, propelling her to a career-high ranking of world No.129.

In the men's final, Aussie Blake Ellis fell just short of claiming his maiden ITF Futures title, narrowly losing to top seed Rio Noguchi 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(4).

International tennis will remain in Cairns this week, as a second Pro Tour event commences.

> CALENDAR: Australian Pro Tour 2024

Omar Jasika and Destanee Aiava are both seeking to defend their 2023 Cairns titles, headlining the entrants for the upcoming tournament.

Jasika looks to extend his 20-match winning streak as he targets a fifth straight ITF title. Wins in Bali and Darwin have lifted the 27-year-old to a career-best ranking of world No.192.

Meanwhile, world No.178 Destanee Aiava will be the top seed for the women as she looks to win her first ITF title since October last year.