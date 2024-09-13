Beth Taylor: Harnessing the tools for her coaching tool-belt

Development Coach Beth Taylor from Western Australia is one of the women taking part in a new Tennis Australia initiative - the Emerging Talent Development Women's Coach program.

She encourages other women to take advantage of the coaching pathways - as it has helped her get to where she is today.

Tennis Australia: Can you tell us how you got into tennis?

Beth Taylor: "I've been playing tennis since I was about four. So that was kind of my little fun sport that I used to do. I started with tiny tots because I don't think Hot Shots Tennis had really developed just then or not where I was playing. And then basically from there I just played socially and for fun until about the age of 14 and I started training kind of more full time. I really wanted to go to college in the US. I pretty much have just been playing my whole life - I can't remember not playing."

What was college like?

"College was a very interesting experience. I learnt a lot. I didn't stay for my whole time. I came back and finished my studies in Australia, but I was very proud of myself for making it to college. That was a big tick off the bucket list for me."

What was your transition into coaching from playing?

"After college I actually took a little bit of a break. I lost a bit of the passion I had and decided maybe it's time for a little bit of a break. When I decided to play again, I found my local club and then I jumped on court did some training and the head coach there who I still currently work for saw me hitting and said, 'Look, have you ever thought about coaching?'

"I hadn't because in my eyes that kind of meant I was finished playing as a junior but then I decided to start as an assistant coach with him - I did my foundation coaching course and community coaching course and then a couple years later, I was at uni and decided I'm actually loving this and did a few trips with the Coach Connect crew and then decided this is something I actually wanted to do full time so here I am."

How have you found coaching?

"It's been really good. I kind of haven't pigeon-holed myself into a certain genre, if you will. I'm a club coach currently, but there's all different levels. We go from Hot Shots Tennis blue to yellow ball, but then also we have some performance and development squads. I love taking the adults for cardio sessions. We do blind and low vision tennis at our business as well. So we are kind of covering everything and I'm loving it."

What type of challenges have you faced along the way?

"I didn't want to just coach how I played because I had some areas of my game that never fully developed. So trying to make sure that I had enough resources and information to be able to coach all kinds of players. For example, I didn't use the volley much when I was playing but I know some of my kids absolutely love it. So it's just making sure I had all the tools in my tool belt that I could give to the players. That's probably the main thing but otherwise, it's been a pretty good journey. I've been very lucky with my pathway here, I've had lots of support. It's been a really good time to get into it with Coach Connect and all the amazing scholarship opportunities for women coaches."

The Emerging Talent Development Women's Coach program - what does it mean to you to be part of it?

"It means so much and I can't believe I got picked I suppose it's not too many of us here. It's just so good to be able to learn - kind of what I was talking about with the tools. If I do get these performance players, I want to be able to make sure that I can give them the tools that they need to succeed and so this means a lot to just be able to see and learn from all these amazing coaches."

How important is it for you to be surrounded by other women coaches?

"It's so important and the connections and support network that we make, and even in past programs, the group chats are still very much alive. When people have an idea or they share their successes it's just so nice to have those people backing you in and teaching you and everyone has gotten here through such a different journey."

What is your coaching style?

"I define my kind of coaching style as I want my players to come off the court feeling like they've achieved something and had a good time, not just in terms of are you going to win every point today, but what's your goal today and did you make a step towards it?

"So we've got our big goal for the end of the term but then also each session. If you were feeling a bit flat at the end, is your goal that you want to come off feeling a little bit more energised? It's so we have them stepping off a little bit happier than when they stepped on."

What kind of best advice you've been given as a player or coach?

"Just trust myself. I think that's something coming from not necessarily playing in a lot of high-level tournaments myself, since being a junior but telling myself just because I didn't make it to the top 100 doesn't mean that I can't be a really good coach. So I think the best advice is just believe in yourself. You've got this you're here for a reason."

What advice would you give to other women who were considering coaching as a career path?

"I would say it's very rewarding and take advantage of all these opportunities that are around at the moment like programs like this, because that's what really showed me that this pathway was possible. And then being comfortable to have those conversations with who you're working with for more responsibility or ask them if they know of any pathways or opportunities as well."

What's next for you? What do you hope to achieve?

"Hopefully I'll graduate the club pro in November and then just continue doing awesome things like this to keep the skills growing."