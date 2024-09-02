All-Australian battle headlines day eight at US Open 2024

For the first time in 31 years, two Australians are set to go head-to-head in a US Open men's singles fourth-round match.

"Look, it's a good problem to have, the fact that we're playing each other in the fourth round," Alex de Minaur said ahead of his clash with compatriot Jordan Thompson.

"It's exciting. I've grown up with him, we've played plenty of times and I'm expecting an absolute battle."

De Minaur has surprised himself with his progression to the second week at this year's US Open, having entered the tournament under an injury cloud. He had not played a singles match since Wimbledon, when a hip injury forced him to withdraw ahead of the quarterfinals.

"[I'm] very happy obviously," De Minaur said of his performance so far at Flushing Meadows.

"I knew I was severely underdone coming in and didn't know how the body was going to pull up. [But] it definitely feels good. I'm trending upwards and it's exactly the way I want to be trending."

With the confidence in his body growing, De Minaur is looking to advance to his third consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal. But the 25-year-old knows he can't underestimate the challenge presented by his Davis Cup team-mate.

"I think Thommo deserves a lot of respect as a player," De Minaur noted. "Not only for being in the fourth round, which he has earned by beating quality opponents, but also just the way he's been going about the last couple of years. He's been playing positive, aggressive tennis against the best players in the world and taking a lot of big scalps."

De Minaur enters this match with a 4-1 win-loss record against the 30-year-old Thompson. However, this will be their first meeting in more than two years ago.

Alex de Minaur v Jordan ThompsonHead-to-head record Year Result Event Round Surface 2019 De Minaur won 6-4 6-2 Brisbane 2R Hard 2019 De Minaur won 7-6(4) 6-3 Sydney QF Hard 2019 Thompson won 4-6 6-2 6-3 s-Hertogenbosch QF Grass 2021 De Minaur won 6-7(8) 6-3 6-4 Stuttgart 2R Grass 2022 De Minaur won 6-2 6-3 Miami 2R Hard

Their friendship extends back to when De Minaur was a junior and would train alongside Thompson in Sydney.

"Growing up, he was the guy I was looking up to and he's always given me a lot of time of day," De Minaur recalled. "I've learnt a lot through him.

"I'm glad that we're [now] playing each other on the biggest stages of tennis."

De Minaur and Thompson are among six Australian players scheduled to compete on day eight at Flushing Meadows.

This includes Matt Ebden (partnering Czech Barbora Krejcikova) and Ellen Perez (partnering Belgian Sander Gille) in mixed doubles quarterfinals.

Perez will also play a third round women's doubles match alongside American Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Gold Coast siblings Hayden and Emerson Jones are in action as well as the US Open Junior Championships continue.

The US Open is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST (from Tuesday 3 September).

Aussies in action on day eight:

Men's singles, fourth round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jordan Thompson (AUS), Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth match (not before 7am AEST)

Women's doubles, third round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [11] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP), Stadium 17, first match (from 3am AEST)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v [8] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA), Court 5, third match

Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v [WC] Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)/Tyra Caterina Grant (USA), Stadium 17, fourth match

Girls' singles, second round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Alena Kovackova (CZE), Court 9, third match

Boys' doubles, first round

[2] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Jagger Leach (USA) v Lorenzo Angelini (ITA)/Lorenzo Beraldo (ITA), Court 11, fourth match

