Jordan Thompson reflects on Alex de Minaur's "unreal" rise

Jordan Thompson recalls first hitting with an "extremely young" Alex de Minaur in Sydney several years ago.

"I'm five years older so I wasn't hitting with him much, but every time there was an opportunity to hit with me, he put his hand up," Thompson told tennis.com.au.

"I thought it was great. He always gave 100 per cent."

The pair are now Australia's top-ranked singles players, with De Minaur sitting at world No.9 and Thompson at world No.40.

"It's unreal, he's come a long way," noted the 30-year-old Thompson.

"Now I'm looking up to him and he's making Grand Slam quarterfinals, even on his worst surface (at Roland Garros). It just goes to show how much work he's put in and how much he's improving."

Thompson believes De Minaur's recent success is inspiring all of the Australian men on tour.

"I think it's lifting everybody up," he said. "Everybody wants to keep doing well and we want to out do each other, so it's good competition."

Thompson is enjoying a career-best Grand Slam run of his own this fortnight at the All England Club, advancing to the doubles quarterfinals alongside compatriot Max Purcell.

As he chases his first major doubles title, Thompson is proudly watching on as his Davis Cup team-mate challenges for the Wimbledon singles title.

"He's been playing quality tennis and he's so tough to beat," he said of De Minaur.

"You have to beat him, because he's not going to give you anything. He's so quick around the court, his ball is tough to attack, so I'm not surprised at all. I actually think he can keep going from strength-to-strength."

