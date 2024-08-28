Purcell claims all-Aussie tussle to secure second-round US Open berth

Max Purcell has cleared the opening hurdle at the US Open for the first time after denying fellow Sydneysider Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets to become the fifth Australian men's winner on Day 2.

The 26-year-old had not won a match in two prior main draw appearances at Flushing Meadows but bucked the trend with a 7-5 6-4 6-3 result.

The two-hour, 15-minute victory continued a strong start for his compatriots following earlier wins for 10th seed Alex de Minaur, doubles partner Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Tristan Schoolkate.

He secured a clash against either American 14th seed Tommy Paul or this week's Winston Salem champion, Lorenzo Sonego, for the chance to pass a Grand Slam singles second round for the first time.

"Something kind of clicked in practice. I felt like I started hitting the ball a lot better, certainly than the previous days, and brought it into the warm-up this morning and I felt like I brought it into today's match," Purcell told Stan Sport.

"I struggled against 'Vuke' in the past just with how his game matches up with mine, but I felt like I just had really good control of the ball today."

The world No.97's 36 winners were four fewer than Vukic's count, but his 16 unforced errors were five fewer as he levelled the pair's head-to-head at 1-all.

An ankle injury at 4-all in the second set did not help matters for Vukic, who was also bidding to pass the first round in New York for the first time in three attempts.

He had claimed the pair's only tour-level meeting on grass at 's-Hertogenbosch in the round of 32 in June before Purcell went on to reach his maiden ATP final later that month at Eastbourne.

"I just really had to pretend I had no idea who he was," Purcell said of facing his friend. "I guess unlucky for 'Vuke' late in that second set there, a little bit of an ankle injury, but I see it as 1-1.

"Final of the Busan Challenger last year I couldn't continue, so he made it a little bit more difficult for me. Obviously not the way I want to win, but I'm still stoked to get through."

Purcell has now reached the second round at three of the four majors, following this year's Australian Open and last year's Roland Garros.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-4

Max Purcell (AUS) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-5 6-4 6-3

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-1 6-3 6-2

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 7-5

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) d Taro Daniel (JPN) 4-6 4-6 6-4 7-6(6) 6-4

Women's singles, first round

[4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d [Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 6-1 7-6(1)

[25] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova d [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-2 6-0

Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [Q] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-1

[Q] Ena Shibahara (JPN) d Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3 4-6 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) v [31] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [26] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Men's singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN)

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [9] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Max Purcell (AUS) v TBC

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Nuno Borges (POR)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Jakub Mensik (CZE)

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Maya Joint (AUS) v [14] Madison Keys (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [33] Elise Mertens (BEL)

