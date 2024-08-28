Thompson charges into second round at US Open 2024

Jordan Thompson has made a commanding start to his US Open 2024 campaign.

The 30-year-old from Sydney scored a 6-1 6-3 6-2 victory against France's Constant Lestienne in first-round men's singles action today at Flushing Meadows.

Thompson fired 27 winners, including 11 aces, and committed only 14 unforced errors, compared to world No.111 Lestienne's 40, to wrap up victory in just under two hours.

It is one of the most comprehensive victories of Thompson's Grand Slam career and marks the first time he has conceded seven games or less in a US Open singles match.

"I started the match well, really solid and raced out to a 4-1 lead, double break," Thompson said. "I think I won six games in a row and really laid down the law and showed him that it was going to be a tough day for him."

This continues an incredibly consistent season for Thompson, whose highlights including winning a maiden ATP singles title and making his top-30 debut earlier this month. He has tallied a total of 29 singles wins, including six against top-20 opponents.

Currently sitting at world No.32, he just missed out on earning a seeded position for the first time at a major tournament.

Thompson has also excelled on the doubles court, claiming four titles and contesting his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon alongside compatriot Max Purcell last month. These efforts have propelled him to a career-high ranking of world No.13.

The in-form Thompson will look to continue his winning ways when he meets seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

"He's got one of the best serves on the tour," Thompson said of his next opponent. "He wins a lot of matches with that weapon and obviously can play from the back as well. He's a quality top-10 player."

The Australian recorded his best Grand Slam singles result at the US Open in 2020, when he progressed to the fourth round.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-4

Max Purcell (AUS) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-5 6-4 6-3

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-1 6-3 6-2

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 7-5

Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [26] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-3

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) d Taro Daniel (JPN) 4-6 4-6 6-4 7-6(6) 6-4

[3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) d [Q] Li Tu (AUS) 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-1

[31] Flavio Cobolli (ITA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-4

> READ: Wildcard Tristan Schoolkate achieves major breakthrough at US Open 2024

Women's singles, first round

[4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d [Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 6-1 7-6(1)

[25] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova d [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-2 6-0

Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [Q] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-1

[Q] Ena Shibahara (JPN) d Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3 4-6 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN)

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [9] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [14] Tommy Paul (USA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Nuno Borges (POR)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [Q] Mattia Bellucci (ITA)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Jakub Mensik (CZE)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men's singles draw

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Maya Joint (AUS) v [14] Madison Keys (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [33] Elise Mertens (BEL)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 women's singles draw

> READ: Ten Australians to contest doubles at US Open 2024

