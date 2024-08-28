De Minaur returns to action with US Open first-round win

Alex de Minaur had not played a singles match in more than six weeks, but showed glimpses of his best in progressing to the second round of the US Open.

The No.10 seed beat Marcos Giron 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-4 to reach the second round at Flushing Meadows for the sixth time, where he will next face Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen.

It was another great result for Australia's men on Day 2 of the US Open, after earlier wins for Jordan Thompson, Tristan Schoolkate and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas.

De Minaur sustained a hip cartilage tear in his fourth-round Wimbledon victory over Arthur Fils in early July, forcing him to withdraw ahead of his quarterfinal with Novak Djokovic.

Aside from one outing in doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympics, he had not played a match since.

But back on the courts where he reached his first major quarterfinal in 2020 and advanced to the fourth round last year, De Minaur rediscovered his winning ways.

"It means a lot," De Minaur told Stan Sport, describing the condition of his hip as "OK" and neither "amazing" nor "horrible".

"I've done my best to get back on the court and just feel very happy. I feel happy that I'm back on court and being able to compete."

The 25-year-old broke midway through the first set, and late in the second, to win the opening two sets, and then broke Giron to love in the opening game of the third to move into a commanding position.

It was here where his lack of recent match-fitness showed; the American broke back immediately to set the tone for a topsy-turvy set, during which De Minaur was broken four times and Giron was buoyed by a vocal home crowd.

Giron sent the match to a fourth set, where De Minaur was forced to call on his famed competitive spirit and remain patient in what was a gruelling battle.

De Minuar survived the toughest of fourth games, staving off five break points to hold for 2-2. He then held two break points of his own in the seventh game, but couldn't convert.

But the Aussie's steadiness eventually wore down Giron, who imploded in the ninth game with four consecutive unforced errors, including back-to-back double faults.

This gave De Minaur a chance to serve for the match, and he would not be denied, eventually reeling off the last eight points in a row to clinch victory.

"More than anything (I'm) relieved that I'm back competing on the tennis court and on the tour," said De Minaur, who reached the quarterfinals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

"And playing the types of matches that I've been missing for ... way too long."

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-4

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 7-5

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-1 6-3 6-2

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) d Taro Daniel (JPN) 4-6 4-6 6-4 7-6(6) 6-4

Max Purcell (AUS) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-5 6-4 6-3

[31] Flavio Cobolli (ITA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-4

Women's singles, first round

[4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d [Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 6-1 7-6(1)

[25] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova d [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-2 6-0

Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [Q] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-1

[Q] Ena Shibahara (JPN) d Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3 4-6 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [26] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Men's singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN)

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [9] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Nuno Borges (POR)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Jakub Mensik (CZE)

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Maya Joint (AUS) v [14] Madison Keys (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [33] Elise Mertens (BEL)

