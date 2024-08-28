Australian stars eyeing major upsets on day three at US Open 2024

Rinky Hijikata, Maya Joint and Ajla Tomljanovic are all hoping to eliminate seeded opponents in second-round singles action on day three at US Open 2024.

The 23-year-old Hijikata has the chance to score his career-first top-10 win when he plays Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. It will be his third meeting with the world No.9 this season.

"He absolutely whacked me a few weeks ago," said world No.62 Hijikata, who managed to win only a single game in their second-round meeting at the recent Montreal Masters.

"Maybe I can make it a little more competitive this time, put myself in a position to do something. As always, I'll just compete as hard as I can. I'll be looking to hopefully flip the script a bit."

There's no shortage of motivation for Tomljanovic as she prepares for a second-round clash with No.33 seed Elise Mertens.

The 31-year-old, who has won two of her previous three meetings with the Belgian, is looking to progress to the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in two years.

"As much as any win is great, winning at a Slam, it's special," world No.118 Tomljanovic said after beating American qualifier Ann Li in the opening round earlier this week. "It's just everything; the whole atmosphere. You want to be here as long as possible."

Meanwhile, world No.135 Joint is hoping to extend her stunning Grand Slam breakthrough when she takes on big-hitting American Madison Keys at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After scoring her first main-draw win at this level, the 18-year-old qualifier is embracing having "no pressure" in her career-first meeting with a top-50 player.

"I've seen Madison Keys play multiple times on television, but obviously never played against her," Joint said of the US Open 2017 finalist. "I'm excited, I think it should be a good match."

Alexei Popyrin, who is seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, is also in action, taking on world No.43 Pedro Martinez.

A further five Australian players, including Olympic gold medallist John Peers, feature as the doubles competitions get underway.

Aussies in action on day three:

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [33] Elise Mertens (BEL), Court 7, first match (from 1am AEST)

[Q] Maya Joint (AUS) v [14] Madison Keys (USA), Arthur Ashe Stadium, day session, first match (from 2am AEST)

Men's singles, second round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [9] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL), Stadium 17, first match (from 1am AEST)

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP), Court 11, third match

Women's doubles, first round

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE) v Camila Osorio (COL)/Alycia Parks (USA), Court 8, first match (from 1am AEST)

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] McCartney Kessler (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA), Court 10, first match (from 1am AEST)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) v Petra Martic (CRO)/Shelby Rogers (USA), Court 6, fourth match

Men's doubles, first round

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED), Court 8, third match

Mixed doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Rafael Matos (BRA)/Luisa Stefani (BRA), Court 15, fourth match

