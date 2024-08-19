Twelve Australians set to contest qualifying at US Open 2024

A 12-strong Australian contingent will contest the women's and men's qualifying singles competitions at this year's US Open.

Rising star Maya Joint will make her US Open debut as a seeded player in the women's qualifying singles draw. The promising 18-year-old, who is the No.32 seed, begins her campaign against Poland's Maja Chwalinska.

Joint has amassed 50 wins on the professional tour this season, helping the National Tennis Academy athlete's ranking skyrocket up almost 550 places since January.

The experienced Arina Rodionova is the top-ranked Australian woman in the field at world No.119. The 16th seed faces France's Elsa Jacquemot, the highest-ranked unseeded player in the draw, in her opening round.

The Australian contenders also include Astra Sharma and Olivia Gadecki, who have both previously completed successful qualifying campaigns at Flushing Meadows.

US Open 2024 Women's qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [16] Arina Rodionova (AUS) No.119 v Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) No.140 [32] Maya Joint (AUS) No.139 v Maja Chwalinska (POL) No.168 Kimberly Birrell (AUS) No.148 v [6] Robin Montgomery (USA) No.109 Astra Sharma (AUS) No.150 v Margaux Rouvroy (FRA) No.220 Olivia Gadecki (AUS) No.155 v Viktoria Hruncakova (SVK) No.147 Talia Gibson (AUS) No.170 v [25] Anastasia Zakharova No.130 Destanee Aiava (AUS) No.182 v Gergana Topalova (BUL) No.212 Priscilla Hon (AUS) No.204 v [WC] Akasha Urhobo (USA) No.316 Maddison Inglis (AUS) No.226 v Alexandra Eala (PHI) No.144

> VIEW: Full US Open 2024 women's qualifying singles draw

Alex Bolt faces a tough task to repeat his Wimbledon qualifying heroics, pitted against world No.100 Damir Dzumhur in the opening round of the men's qualifying singles competition. The fourth-seeded Bosnian has been ranked as high as world No.23.

The 31-year-old Bolt, who sensationally saved match points to complete a successful qualifying campaign at Wimbledon in June, is the top-ranked Australian man in the draw.

US Open 2024 Men's qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Alex Bolt (AUS) No.176 v [4] Damir Dzumhur (BIH) No.100 Li Tu (AUS) No.189 v Alejandro Moro Canas (ESP) No.146 Marc Polmans (AUS) No.200 v Matteo Martineau (FRA) No.180

> VIEW: Full US Open 2024 men's qualifying singles draw

The four-day qualifying competition begins in New York today.

To complete a successful qualifying campaign, players need to win three rounds. If they do so, they will join 14 Australians (11 men and three women) already in the singles main draws at the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

