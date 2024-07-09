Thompson, Purcell charge into doubles quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2024

A greater appreciation for doubles is propelling Jordan Thompson to extraordinary new heights in his career.

The 30-year-old has won a tour-leading four ATP doubles titles so far in 2024, helping his ranking skyrocket to a career-high world No.32.

Thompson, who started the season ranked world No.106 in doubles, can now add a first Grand Slam quarterfinal to his growing list of accomplishments.

He advanced to the final eight in the Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles competition today alongside compatriot Max Purcell, after scoring a 6-4 6-3 victory against Australian John-Patrick Smith and his German partner Andreas Mies in third-round action at the All England Club.

"It was a tough match. Early on they were serving really well, but me and Maxy stayed pretty composed," said Thompson, a winner in 29 of his 36 doubles matches in 2024.

"We were returning well, taking care of our serves and thought we'd get a chance to break. We were maybe a bit fortunate with the first one, but I felt like we were putting plenty of pressure on."

Thompson credits 26-year-old Purcell, who he first teamed up with during a Davis Cup semifinal in 2022, for his recent doubles success.

"If it wasn't for Max, I don't think I'd play much," Thompson said. "Before that Davis Cup, I'd barely played a doubles match for three years I reckon and I didn't really want to. I guess playing with him I started enjoying it, because I feel like there's not much pressure.

"Of course we want to win, but I'd say it's a more relaxed attitude."

Despite their pressure-free approach, No.15 seeds Thompson and Purcell are not afraid to dream of clinching this year's Wimbledon title.

"If we're not thinking that, we may as well not play," Thompson said. "But one match at a time, hopefully we can get through our quarterfinal."

Argentine pair, world No.18 Andres Molteni and world No.21 Maximo Gonzalez, await in their next match.

These two teams met in the second round at Wimbledon last year, with Purcell and Thompson edging out a three-set victory.

"Whatever happens, happens," Thompson said about facing the No.11 seeds again. "But we're here to win, we're not here just to make up the numbers."

It was a tough day for Australian contenders in the mixed doubles competition, with Purcell bowing out in the opening round alongside Ukrainian partner Dayana Yastremska.

John Peers did not get the chance to compete, with his American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez withdrawing due to a right leg injury, while rain meant top seeds Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez were unable to complete their scheduled first-round match.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men's doubles, third round

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) 6-4 6-3

Mixed doubles, first round

Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [11] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Andres Molteni (ARG)/Asia Muhammad (USA) 3-5 to finish

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 mixed doubles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!