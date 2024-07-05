Seven Australians in action on day five at Wimbledon 2024

Several of Australia's top-ranked doubles players step into the spotlight on day five at Wimbledon 2024.

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have been one of the world's best-performing teams so far this season, scooping three tour-level titles and winning 22 of their 26 matches together.

The 15th seeds are looking to maintain this momentum when they take on France's Fabrice Martin and Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop in the second round.

Victory would see the in-form Aussie duo progress to the third round at Wimbledon for a second consecutive year.

World No.1 Matt Ebden is also in action with his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna. The second seeds and reigning Australian Open champions play German combination Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens in the second round.

With 17 wins from his past 20 matches at the All England Club (across both men's doubles and mixed doubles), the 36-year-old Ebden is rightly feeling confident about his chances of challenging for another Wimbledon title.

"I guess I'm made for grass," laughed Ebden, when reminded of his impressive recent record at the grass-court major.

He believes his comfort and confidence on the surface stems from regularly playing on grass as a junior in Western Australia.

At Roehampton, South Australian Hugh Winter has progressed to the final round in the boys' qualifying singles competition. The 17-year-old needs one more win to secure a main-draw spot in the Wimbledon Junior Championships.

Wimbledon is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 7.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day five:

Men's doubles, second round

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Fabrice Martin (FRA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED), Court 10, second match

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR), No.3 Court, third match

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Constantin Frantzen (GER)/Hendrik Jebens (GER), Court 18, third match

Men's doubles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Nicolas Mahut (FRA)/Skander Mansouri (TUN), Court TBA (not before 11pm AEST)

Women's doubles, second round

[Alt] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Elixane Lechemia (FRA) v [4] Katerina Siniakova (CZE)/Taylor Townsend (USA), Court 17, second match

Boys' qualifying singles, final round

Hugh Winter (AUS) v [6] Donghyun Hwang (KOR), Roehampton, Court 16, first match (from 7.30pm AEST)

