Nine Australians "ready for a battle" on day two at Wimbledon 2024

Alex de Minaur is "ready for a battle" in his opening-round showdown with compatriot James Duckworth on day two at Wimbledon 2024.

"He is extremely dangerous, had very good wins on grass," the ninth seed noted of Duckworth, who is seven years his senior.

This is the fourth consecutive Grand Slam tournament that Australian men have faced off in the opening round, which is a 39-year first.

"At least there will be another Aussie in the second round," said world No.81 Duckworth shrugged when asked if there was a silver lining to the all-Australian match-up.

The 32-year-old Duckworth is one of four Australian players facing a top-20 opponent on day two.

Chris O'Connell meets world No.12 and newly crowned Eastbourne champion Taylor Fritz, while Thanasi Kokkinakis takes on world No.17 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"Obviously a very tough opponent, knows his way around a grass court as well," world No.93 Kokkinakis said of the Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinalist.

"I think we've got similar game styles in a way, we're both going to try to do the same sort of thing. He always brings good intensity, is very physical, so I've got to be there and match his intensity and match his level. I think it should be a good match. I definitely think I've got a chance."

Ajla Tomljanovic is preparing for a "very tough" first-round assignment of her own against world No.14 Jelena Ostapenko.

But after missing last year's tournament with a knee injury, the 31-year-old declared she is "just excited to play".

"We've had some exciting matches whenever we played each other," said Tomljanovic, who defeated the big-hitting Latvian in the third round at Wimbledon in 2021.

"I know from the get go, I have to perform at a really high level and that's maybe a bit more pressure going in, but at the same time, I feel ready."

It's also a big day for three Australians making their Wimbledon main-draw singles debuts. This includes world No.173 Olivia Gadecki, who completed a successful qualifying campaign to earn her spot.

"It's always been a dream to play here," said the 22-year-old, who faces American qualifier Robin Montgomery in the first round.

"It's an exciting time to test my abilities against the next level."

World No.77 Rinky Hijikata is competing in the men's singles event at Wimbledon for the first time too, facing fast-rising Italian Flavio Cobolli.

"Ever since I was a kid, I've always dreamt of playing here," the 23-year-old said. "I've been close a couple of times now, but to kind of get here on my own merit this year feels good. I'm just really excited."

World No.101 Adam Walton will make his Wimbledon debut as well, facing Argentine Federico Coria.

"It's a very special tournament, it's very prestigious," said the 25-year-old from Queensland. "Other than the Australian Open, it's probably the next best tournament for us Australians to play, so just really looking forward to the opportunity."

Wimbledon is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 7.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day two:

Men's singles, first round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [LL] James Duckworth (AUS), Court 12, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Thiago Monteiro (BRA), Court 9, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Adam Walton (AUS) v Federico Coria (ARG), Court 11, second match

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Flavio Cobolli (ITA), Court 9, third match

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [13] Taylor Fritz (USA), Court 18, third match

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [17] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN), Court 17, fourth match (not before 1.30am AEST)

Women's singles, first round

[WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT), Court 12, second match

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [Q] Robin Montgomery (USA), Court 11, third match

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2024 day two schedule

