Birrell charges into maiden grass-court quarterfinal at Nottingham Open

Nottingham, Great Britain

Kimberly Birrell has progressed to the third tour-level quarterfinal of her career with an impressive second-round win over Lucrezia Stefanini at the Nottingham Open.

After a nip-and-tuck opening two sets, the world No.148 finished strongly, winning 15 out of 21 return points in the third, to close out the match 6-4 6-7(5) 6-0.

In a matchup between two qualifiers in good form, it was the Australian's hot streak that prevailed, as she claimed her 16th victory from her past 19 matches.

After the three-hour battle, Birrell moves into her first tour-level quarterfinal on grass, where she will face world No.64 Diane Parry.

Fellow Aussie Daria Saville was unsuccessful in her attempt against Parry, with the French player advancing 6-4 6-1 in the pair's second-round contest.

If she is to defeat Parry, Birrell will become the first Australian to reach the semifinals in Nottingham since 2018 when Ash Barty won the event.

Aussies in action - Nottingham

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [Q] Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-0

Diane Parry (FRA) d Daria Saville (AUS) 6-4 6-1

COMING UP

Women's singles, quarterfinals

[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Diane Parry (FRA)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Harriet Dart (GBR)/Diane Parry (FRA)

's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Australian John-Patrick Smith is set to face fellow Australian Rinky Hijikata in the doubles quarterfinals at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in the Netherlands.

Alongside German Andreas Mies, Smith took down the No.3 seeds Ivan Dodig and Henry Patten in a thrilling 6-4 6-7(5) [10-6] battle.

Joining them the quarterfinals is fellow Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson, who won their first round doubles clash in straight sets.

Aussies in action - 's-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) d [3] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Henry Patten (GBR) 6-4 6-7(5) [10-6]

[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Ryan Seggerman (USA)/Patrik Trhac (USA) 6-4 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[1] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [LL] Zizou Bergs (BEL)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [2] Tommy Paul (USA)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [4] Karen Khachanov 6-4 5-7 (to finish)



Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER)

[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Skander Mansouri (TUN)/Robin Haase (NED)

