Ebden equals career-best doubles result at Roland Garros

Matt Ebden has matched his career-best result in a Roland Garros men's doubles draw, by advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time in 12 years.

The 36-year-old Australian triumphed in a third-round thriller alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna in Paris today, edging out a 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(8) victory against the unseeded combination of Indian N.Sriram Balaji and Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez.

There was only a single break of serve across an intense two-hour and 20-minute battle.

With this effort, world No.3 Ebden becomes the first Australian to reach multiple men's doubles quarterfinals in Paris in the past 20 years.

Roland Garros men's doublesAustralian quarterfinalists in the past 20 years Player Year Wayne Arthurs 2005 Paul Hanley 2005 Matt Ebden 2012, 2024 Sam Groth 2014 John Peers 2018

Ebden and Bopanna, who are unbeaten in their eight Grand Slam matches together so far this season, next face Belgian pair Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. The 10th seeds were finalists at Roland Garros last year.

The top-ranked Australian doubles player is also through to the mixed doubles quarterfinals, after receiving a walkover in the second round.

Ebden and compatriot Ellen Perez had been scheduled to face the reigning Wimbledon champions, Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Croatian Mate Pavic, but instead advance directly into the final eight.

This matches Ebden's career-best mixed doubles result at the tournament as well, having previously made the quarterfinals in 2022 alongside Sam Stosur.

It was world No.7 Perez's second walkover for the day, having progressed to the women's doubles third round with American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez as well without needing to take to the court.

Ebden and Perez were the only Australian winners in doubles on day nine in Paris, with Rinky Hijikata, Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson and John Peers' respective campaigns all coming to an end.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men's doubles, second round

[Alt] Manuel Guinard (FRA)/Gregoire Jacq (FRA) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Guido Andreozzi (ARG) 6-2 7-6(11)

Men's doubles, third round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d N.Sriram Balaji (IND)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez (MEX) 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(8)

[11] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Women's doubles, second round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Wang Xiyu (CHN)/Yuan Yue (CHN) walkover

Mixed doubles, second round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Mate Pavic (CRO) walkover

Miyu Kato (JPN)/Tim Puetz (GER) d Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/John Peers (AUS) 7-6(3) 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [10] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 men's doubles draw

Women's doubles, third round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [16] Miyu Kato (JPN)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 women's doubles draw

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [7] Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Jan Zielinski (POL)



> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 mixed doubles draw

