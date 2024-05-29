Seven Australians in action on day four at Roland Garros 2024

Can Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell continue their incredible doubles form at Roland Garros 2024?

That is one of the questions that will be answered on a busy day four in Paris, where seven Australian players are scheduled to begin their doubles campaigns.

The 30-year-old Thompson and 26-year-old Purcell have proven near untouchable on the doubles court together this season, winning 17 of their 20 matches and scooping three ATP titles.

The in-form Aussies face the dangerous Dutch combination of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, who were Wimbledon quarterfinalists last year, in the opening round.

Australia's top-ranked doubles player, world No.3 Matt Ebden, is also in action alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

The reigning Australian Open champions have had a disappointing clay-court swing so far, winning only one of their four matches. But they are hoping to buck this trend when they take on Hungarian Marton Fuscovics and Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

Australians John Peers, Rinky Hijikata, Daria Saville and Ajla Tomljanovic feature in doubles matches as well.

The doubles events were meant to get underway yesterday in Paris, but were delayed due to inclement weather.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day four:

Women's doubles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [16] Miyu Kato (JPN)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR), Court 3, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Men's doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Roman Safiullin v Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Albano Olivetti (FRA), Court 10, second match

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Bart Stevens (NED), Court 13, third match

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Marton Fuscovics (HUN)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN), Court 2, fourth match

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Guido Andreozzi (ARG) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Francisco Cabral (POR), Court 5, fourth match

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 day four schedule

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!