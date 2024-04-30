Junior ranking movers: Five Australians inside the world's top 10

Hayden Jones is one of five Australian juniors currently ranked inside the world's top 10 across their sections.

Tuesday 30 April 2024
Leigh Rogers
Australia
January 9: Hayden Jones (AUS) plays Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) on Court 1573 during Qualifying for the 2024 Australian Open on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ ROB PREZIOSO
Junior girls

Emerson Jones remains the the top-ranked Australian in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior girls' rankings, sitting at a career-high world No.3.

The 15-year-old from the Gold Coast is the highest-ranked Australian junior girl since Ash Barty, who was also 15 at the time, peaked at world No.2 in 2011.

Alana Subasic is proving another to watch, with the 17-year-old from Sydney recording 22 wins from her 28 singles matches so far in 2024.

This has helped Subasic, who missed six months last year with a broken wrist, improve her ranking almost 200 places since January.

Kimiko Cooper is the biggest mover of the week. The 16-year-old from Sydney rises 24 places after advancing to the third round at an ITF J300 tournament in Malaysia.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerAgeRankMove
Emerson Jones15No.30
Maya Joint18No.34-2
Alana Subasic17No.990
Lily Taylor17No.153-36
Kimiko Cooper16No.177+24
Ava Beck15No.1990
Kristina Tai16No.223-3
Renee Alame14No.226-3
Giselle Guillen15No.237-3
Gabby Gregg17No.245-2
Junior boys

Hayden Jones continues to lead the Australians in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys' rankings.

The 17-year-old, who is the older brother of Emerson, recently became the first Australian boy to break into the junior top 10 since Rinky Hijikata in 2018.

Hugh Winter returns to the top 100 this week after the winning the biggest doubles title of his career at a ITF J300 tournament in Malaysia.

Jake Dembo takes biggest mover honours, with the 16-year-old from Perth skyrocketing up 81 places to world No.244 after reaching the singles quarterfinals in Malaysia.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerAgeRankMove
Hayden Jones17No.10-1
Pavle Marinkov18No.34-3
Hugh Winter17No.84+12
Ty Host16No.144+20
Brendan Loh17No.193-5
Cruz Hewitt15No.218-2
Jerome Estephan16No.224-1
Rohan Hazratwala16No.226-2
Jake Dembo16No.244+81
Jarrod Joyce17No.277-18
Junior boys' wheelchair

Two Australians sit at new career-highs in the latest ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour junior boys' rankings.

Yassin Hill, a 17-year-old from Melbourne, rises one spot to world No.4, while Jin Woodman hits a new peak of world No.7.

The 14-year-old Woodman, also from Melbourne, improves two places after scooping his career-first clay-court title in Turkey.

AUSSIE TOP 5
PlayerAgeRankMove
Yassin Hill17No.4+1
Benjamin Wenzel17No.60
Jin Woodman14No.7+2
Sonny Rennison11No.16-1
Arlo Shawcross16No.220

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!