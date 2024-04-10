Aussie pair Luke and Daria Saville redefining "couple goals"

Luke Saville recently rose to his highest singles ranking in more than seven years, but the 30-year-old is happily celebrating the efforts of his wife instead.

Daria Saville, also 30, returned to the world's top 100 in the WTA Tour singles rankings this week and in the process, became the top-ranked Australian woman for the first time in six years.

"I'm very proud," Luke told tennis.com.au.

"Some of the setbacks she's had, I couldn't even imagine having one of those, and she's had four or five of them.

"Her resilience and determination to get back to the top 100, it's very admirable. There are so many qualities that I can learn from her."

Luke described his wife's ACL tear in September 2022, which was the second time she had suffered such an injury, as "absolutely brutal".

It followed a challenging period where Daria was sidelined following a chronic foot injury and Achilles surgery, before fighting back to return to the top 50.

"There's been some very tough times for her," world No.293 Luke acknowledged.

"I just had to be there for her and try to support her as much as I could. I've never gone through an injury like that, so I couldn't speak from experience."

Since beginning her comeback in June last year, the former world No.20 has managed to quickly soar back up the rankings.

Daria has won 13 of her 22 singles matches so far in 2024, which includes four top-50 triumphs.

"After going through nine, 10 months of rehab, I couldn't even imagine having to come back not only to build your form and physicality, but also the trust in your body again after such a big injury," Luke said.

"I can't really understand what it's like, all I know is it would be really tough. So it's pretty awesome that she's back in the top 100 within nine months."

Luke predicts his wife, who has improved her ranking more than 100 places already this season, will keep climbing too.

"To be back at No.94 in the rankings and with three months of no points to defend as well, she's in a good spot," he said.

"But it's no surprise to me. It's great to see and I'm very happy, but in my opinion, she's a top-50 player at least and I think she's on the way back there."

The married couple, who are both former world No.1 juniors, are spending time together in Brisbane this week ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie.

Daria is representing Australia alongside two of her bridesmaids, Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez, from their nuptials in December 2021.

"To be back in the Billie Jean King Cup team is another feather in her cap," noted Luke, who is set to travel to South Korea later this week to compete in an ATP Challenger tournament.

"She loves playing for Australia and hopefully the girls can go well this week."

