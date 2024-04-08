Daria Saville reclaims Australian No.1 women's singles ranking

Daria Saville is the new top-ranked Australian women's singles player, after leapfrogging Arina Rodionova in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

This sees the 30-year-old from Melbourne become the No.1 Australian women's singles player for the first time in more than six years.

This achievement fulfils a major 2024 goal for Saville (nee Gavrilova), who declared during the Brisbane International in January she was determined to regain the Australian No.1 ranking.

"I really want to come back inside top 20. That was my best ranking," she said. "I think one of my other goals for this year is to become the No.1 Aussie."

Saville has experienced several injury setbacks in recent seasons, including knee and Achilles surgeries.

However, the spirited competitor has made an impressive start to the 2024 season.

She has tallied 13 wins from 22 matches, which includes four victories against top-50 opponents.

After beginning the year ranked world No.209, Saville has climbed more than 100 places to sit at world No.94. This is her highest ranking since March 2023.

Saville is one of six women to hold the coveted No.1 Australian ranking in the past 15 years - and the only player to enjoy multiple reigns.

Australian No.1 women's singles player Player Reign Weeks at No.1 Sam Stosur October 2008 - June 2017 452 weeks Daria Gavrilova June 2017 - October 2017 18 weeks Ash Barty October 2017 - April 2022 231 weeks Ajla Tomljanovic April 2022 ­- August 2023 71 weeks Kimberly Birrell August 2023 - December 2023 13 weeks Arina Rodionova December 2023 - April 2024 13 weeks Daria Saville April 2024 - 1 week

The in-form Saville is now set to lead the Australian team into a must-win Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie against Mexico in Brisbane later this week.

The two-day tie, being played at Pat Rafter Arena, begins on Friday 12 April.

Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster. Adult prices start at $20, with concessions from $16, kids from $5 and family passes (two adults and two children) from at $45.

