Ranking movers: Resurgent Aussies achieve major milestones

Former top-20 stars Daria Saville and Bernard Tomic are among the biggest movers in the latest world rankings.

Monday 08 April 2024
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Women's singles

Daria Saville is back inside the world's top 100 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

The 30-year-old rises 14 places to world No.94, her highest ranking position since March 2023.

After qualifying and then progressing to the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in America, Saville replaces Arina Rodionova as the top-ranked Australian woman.

This provides some consolation in a difficult week for Saville, whose grandmother passed away while she was competing in Charleston.

Astra Sharma is also on the rise after performing well in Charleston. The 28-year-old jumps up nine spots to world No.126 after scoring back-to-back WTA main-draw wins for the first time since May 2022.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Daria SavilleNo.94+14
Arina RodionovaNo.103-2
Storm HunterNo.116-2
Astra SharmaNo.126+9
Taylah PrestonNo.136-2
Olivia GadeckiNo.171-1
Kimberly BirrellNo.175-1
Talia GibsonNo.185-1
Priscilla HonNo.188+1
Destanee AiavaNo.194-1
Men's singles

Adam Walton sits at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The 24-year-old improves three places to world No.135, marking the fourth time this season he has achieved a new personal best.

Bernard Tomic returns to the world's top 250 this week, jumping up 36 places to No.248 after recording his best clay-court result in almost six years at an ATP Challenger in Mexico.

This sees the 31-year-old climb to his highest ranking since July 2021.

There's also good news for Jacob Bradshaw, with the 21-year-old skyrocketing up 83 places to a career-high world No.554 after winning his first ITF title in Greece.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.110
Jordan ThompsonNo.32+1
Alexei PopyrinNo.460
Chris O'ConnellNo.62-4
Aleksandar VukicNo.65+2
Rinky HijikataNo.800
Max PurcellNo.81-2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.106-2
James DuckworthNo.107-2
Adam WaltonNo.135+3
Men's doubles

Max Purcell climbs to his highest ranking in almost two years in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 26-year-old sits at world No.28 after clinching his third ATP 250 title of the season alongside compatriot Jordan Thompson.

Tristan Schoolkate returns to the world's top 150, with the 23-year-old rising 17 spots to world No.147 after reaching his third ATP Challenger final of the season.

There's also new career-highs for 29-year-old Thomas Fancutt (up six places to world No.175) and 32-year-old Adam Taylor (rising 13 spots to world No.195).

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.20
Max PurcellNo.28+2
John PeersNo.38+2
Rinky HijikataNo.570
Jordan ThompsonNo.590
John-Patrick SmithNo.63-2
Andrew HarrisNo.108+6
Matthew RomiosNo.1220
Adam WaltonNo.138-3
Jason KublerNo.141-8
Women's doubles

Olivia Tjandramulia is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 26-year-old rises six places to world No.232 after advancing to the quarterfinals at an ITF event in Croatia.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.30
Ellen PerezNo.80
Olivia GadeckiNo.710
Daria SavilleNo.109-2
Destanee AiavaNo.150-1
Talia GibsonNo.178+1
Astra SharmaNo.194-3
Maddison InglisNo.220+1
Alana ParnabyNo.221+1
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.232+6

