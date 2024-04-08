Ranking movers: Resurgent Aussies achieve major milestones

Women's singles
Daria Saville is back inside the world's top 100 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.
The 30-year-old rises 14 places to world No.94, her highest ranking position since March 2023.
After qualifying and then progressing to the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in America, Saville replaces Arina Rodionova as the top-ranked Australian woman.
This provides some consolation in a difficult week for Saville, whose grandmother passed away while she was competing in Charleston.
Astra Sharma is also on the rise after performing well in Charleston. The 28-year-old jumps up nine spots to world No.126 after scoring back-to-back WTA main-draw wins for the first time since May 2022.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Daria Saville
|No.94
|+14
|Arina Rodionova
|No.103
|-2
|Storm Hunter
|No.116
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.126
|+9
|Taylah Preston
|No.136
|-2
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.171
|-1
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.175
|-1
|Talia Gibson
|No.185
|-1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.188
|+1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.194
|-1
Men's singles
Adam Walton sits at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.
The 24-year-old improves three places to world No.135, marking the fourth time this season he has achieved a new personal best.
Bernard Tomic returns to the world's top 250 this week, jumping up 36 places to No.248 after recording his best clay-court result in almost six years at an ATP Challenger in Mexico.
This sees the 31-year-old climb to his highest ranking since July 2021.
There's also good news for Jacob Bradshaw, with the 21-year-old skyrocketing up 83 places to a career-high world No.554 after winning his first ITF title in Greece.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.11
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.32
|+1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.46
|0
|Chris O'Connell
|No.62
|-4
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.65
|+2
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.80
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.81
|-2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.106
|-2
|James Duckworth
|No.107
|-2
|Adam Walton
|No.135
|+3
Men's doubles
Max Purcell climbs to his highest ranking in almost two years in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
The 26-year-old sits at world No.28 after clinching his third ATP 250 title of the season alongside compatriot Jordan Thompson.
Tristan Schoolkate returns to the world's top 150, with the 23-year-old rising 17 spots to world No.147 after reaching his third ATP Challenger final of the season.
There's also new career-highs for 29-year-old Thomas Fancutt (up six places to world No.175) and 32-year-old Adam Taylor (rising 13 spots to world No.195).
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Matt Ebden
|No.2
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.28
|+2
|John Peers
|No.38
|+2
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.57
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.59
|0
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.63
|-2
|Andrew Harris
|No.108
|+6
|Matthew Romios
|No.122
|0
|Adam Walton
|No.138
|-3
|Jason Kubler
|No.141
|-8
Women's doubles
Olivia Tjandramulia is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.
The 26-year-old rises six places to world No.232 after advancing to the quarterfinals at an ITF event in Croatia.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.3
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.8
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.71
|0
|Daria Saville
|No.109
|-2
|Destanee Aiava
|No.150
|-1
|Talia Gibson
|No.178
|+1
|Astra Sharma
|No.194
|-3
|Maddison Inglis
|No.220
|+1
|Alana Parnaby
|No.221
|+1
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.232
|+6
