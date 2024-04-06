Thompson falls to defending champion in Houston quarterfinals

Houston, USA

Jordan Thompson's quest for a maiden clay-court semifinal has ended in defeat to third seed Frances Tiafoe at Houston on Friday.

Thompson had saved three match points to deny another American Aleksandar Kovacevic to reach the quarterfinals but was unable to stop the reigning champion in a 7-6(8) 6-4 defeat.

The 29-year-old, who was assured of climbing to a career-best world No.32 in singles on Monday, later returned to court alongside fellow Australian Max Purcell to make the doubles final. The fourth seeds rebounded to defeat N. Sriram Balaji of India and Andre Begemann of Germany 6-7(5) 6-2 [10-3].

An Australian is assured of claiming the doubles title when they meet compatriot John Peers and American William Blumberg on Saturday.

Aussies in action - Houston

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[3] Frances Tiafoe (USA) d [6] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6(8) 6-4

Men's doubles, semifinal

John Peers (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) d Fernando Romboli (BRA)/Marcelo Zormann Da Silva (BRA) 6-7(3) 6-3 [10-3]

COMING UP

Men's doubles, semifinal

[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d N. Sriram Balaji (IND)/Andre Begemann (GER) 6-7(5) 6-2 [10-3]

Men's doubles, final

[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v John Peers (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA)

Marrakech, Morocco

Aleksandar Vukic's Marrakech campaign is over after falling 6-2 6-4 to seventh-seeded Argentine Mariano Navone in his first clay-court quarterfinal.

Heading into the Moroccan ATP 250 event, Vukic had not won consecutive matches at tour level this season.

He beat last year's runner-up, Alexandre Muller, in the opening round and saved a match point to deny second seed Sebastian Ofner before the world No.60 ended his run on Friday.

Aussies in action - Marrakech

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[7] Mariano Navone (ARG) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

Charleston, USA

Aussies in action - Charleston

RESULTS

Women's doubles, semifinals

Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Nadia Kichenok (UKR) d [1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-7(4) 7-6(2) [13-11]

