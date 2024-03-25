De Minaur leads star Sydneysiders thriving at Miami Open

Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin have both enjoyed second-round victories at the Miami Open, and will eye off a place in the fourth round, to join fellow New South Welshman Chris O'Connell.

Alex de Minaur moved into the third round with a resounding win over former world No.52 Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 6-2.

De Minaur had full control of the contest, hitting 20 winners in the victory that took him one hour and 17 minutes.

The result comes as a great turnaround from last time the pair met in 2022, where the Korean strongly prevailed in Tokyo.

The top-ranked Aussie improves to a record of 18 wins and six losses for the season, and will next play 24th seed Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round.

A big result also for Alexei Popyrin who takes down 26th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-4 in a promising performance.

It was a case of winning the points that mattered most for the world No.45, who managed to break Lehecka's serve late in each of their sets.

This is Popyrin's third top-30 for the win for the season and a promising return after an abdominal injury forced him to withdraw from Dubai and Indian Wells.

The Aussie will next face in-form Hungarian Fabian Marozsan for the first time in his career.

> VIEW: Miami Open men's singles draw

Ahead of the pack and already moving into the fourth round, is fellow Sydneysider Chris O'Connell.

The world No.66 fought through a tight two-set battle against local wildcard Martin Damm Jr 7-6(5) 7-6(5).

O'Connell was impressive in his ability to hold serve, as he saved nine break points for the match, to close out each set in a tiebreak.

Improving on a career-best ATP Masters 1000 result in Miami, O'Connell will face reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in the fourth round.

Aussies in action - Miami

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-3 6-2

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [26] Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 6-4 6-4

Men's singles, third round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) d Martin Damm Jr. (USA) 7-6(5) 7-6(5)

Women's doubles, first round

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Potapova 6-2 6-2

Wang Xinyu (CHN)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) d [Alt] Daria Saville (AUS)/Magdalena Frech (POL) 5-7 7-5 [10-8]

Men's doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 4-6 7-6(4) [10-4]

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Ariel Behar (URU)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE) 6-4 7-5

[Alt] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Sem Verbeek (NED) d Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 7-6(8) 4-6 [10-5]

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Mate Pavic (CRO) d John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) 7-6(4) 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [24] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

Men's singles, fourth round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Women's doubles, second round

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Dayana Yastremska (UKR)/Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)



Men's doubles, second round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [2] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v [3] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Rajeev Ram (USA)

[Alt] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Sem Verbeek (NED) v [8] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO)



