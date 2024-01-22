Ebden and Bopanna book spot in Australian Open quarterfinals

Matt Ebden and Rohan Bopanna have moved one step closer in their quest to win the Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title.

The second seeds secured their place in the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 7-6(8) 7-6(4) victory today against Croatian Nikola Mektic and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof at Kia Arena.

World No.4 Ebden and world No.3 Bopanna survived a fierce challenge from the 13th seeds in the third-round clash, recovering from a 1-4 deficit in the opening set and then saving a set point before clinching it in a tiebreak.

They showed their fighting spirit again in the second set, clawing back from a 2-4 deficit.

"We've been through a lot of tough moments together the last 12 months," Ebden said of their ability to navigate such challenges.

"We keep learning from them, getting stronger and just try to stay present and fight."

This effort sees 36-year-old Ebden advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the third time in the past four years.

It is a career-best run for 43-year-old Bopanna, who is making his 17th consecutive appearance at the tournament.

The duo, who teamed up for the first time in January last year, have now won 12 of their past 14 Grand Slam matches.

After reaching the Wimbledon semifinals and US Open final last season, they are hoping to better these results at Melbourne Park.

"We're playing well and fighting strong," Ebden warned.

Argentines Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, the sixth seeds, await in the quarterfinals.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's doubles, third round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [14] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) 7-6(8) 7-6(4)

Mixed doubles, second round

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) d [1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) 6-4 7-6(6)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) d Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)/Michael Venus (NZL) 5-7 6-3 [10-6]

Heather Watson (GBR)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d [8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) 6-3 6-2

> READ: Aussie wildcards Fourlis and Harris upset top seeds

COMING UP

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [6] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG/Andres Molteni (ARG)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 men's doubles draw

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [5] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Laura Siegemund (GER)



> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 women's doubles draw



Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v [5] Laura Siegemund (GER)/Sander Gille (BEL)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v [6] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 mixed doubles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!