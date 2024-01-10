O'Connell cruises into Adelaide International quarterfinals

Chris O'Connell is enjoying an impressive run at this week's Adelaide International.

The Aussie wildcard dismissed world No.48 Alexander Shevchenko in second-round action today at The Drive, producing an almost flawless performance to record a 6-3 6-1 victory.

O'Connell fired 12 aces and did not face a break point in the swift 60-minute encounter.

It is the 29-year-old's 13th career top-50 win and propels him into his ninth career ATP quarterfinal.

O'Connell is now set to face world No.29 Sebastian Korda, a finalist in Adelaide last summer, in his first ATP quarterfinal on home soil.

The Sydneysider is the last remaining Aussie in the men's singles draw, after compatriots Jordan Thompson and Alex Bolt bowed out in the second round.

> BUY NOW: Adelaide International 2024 tickets

Aussies in action - Adelaide

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[WC] Chris O'Connell (AUS) d Alexander Shevchenko 6-3 6-1

[1] Tommy Paul (USA) d [Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-3 6-2

[4] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-4 6-1

Men's doubles, second round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Andre Goransson (SWE)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) walkover

[1] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) d Andrew Harris (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) 7-6(3) 2-6 [10-4]

[3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) 6-3 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [3] Sebastian Korda (USA)

> VIEW: Adelaide International 2024 men's singles draw

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Rafael Matos (BRA)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!