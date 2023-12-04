Three clubs vying for Most Outstanding Tennis Club honours in 2023

With more than 2300 affiliated tennis clubs and centres across Australia, to be named the Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue at the Australian Tennis Awards is a major honour.

Three clubs are in contention for the coveted 2023 award, which recognises leading clubs that provide an inviting culture, are accessible to the public, have successfully implemented Tennis Australia programs and have increased competitive opportunities for players.

The 2023 finalists are:

Golden Grove Tennis Club (SA): Located in the North Eastern Adelaide suburb of Surrey Downs, the Golden Grove Tennis Club has nine courts and close to 200 members. The club's highlight of 2023 was a 24-hour charity tennis marathon, which raised more than $22,000 for the Australian Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Melba Tennis Club (ACT): The Canberra-based club offers a vast array of competitive and social opportunities, and has partnered with seven schools to further promote tennis within their broader community. Melba Tennis Club has upgraded lighting across of their eight courts in the past year, a key project in their strategic plan.

Parkes Tennis Club (NSW): The Parkes Tennis Club is located in regional New South Wales. With 330 active players and 15 courts, the club prides themselves on uniting and inspiring their local community. They boast a thriving junior development pathway, as well as a comprehensive events schedule.

The award winner will be announced at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne's Crown Casino, on Monday 11 December.



Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollMost Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue 2022 Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW) 2021 Fawkner Park Tennis Club (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT) 2018 Henley South Tennis Club (SA) 2017 Boroondara Tennis Centre (Vic) 2016 East Malvern Tennis Club (Vic) 2015 Alexander Park Tennis Club (WA) 2014 Morningside Tennis Centre (Qld) 2013 Shaw Park Tennis Centre (Qld) 2012 City Community Tennis Centres (NSW) 2011 Sale Tennis Club (Vic) 2010 Gove Peninsula Tennis Club (NT)

