Australian men achieve 25-year first in year-end singles rankings

Men's singles
The depth in Australian men's tennis is evident in this year's ATP Tour year-end top-100 rankings, which feature eight Aussie players for the first time since 1998.
Alex de Minaur leads the way, ending his outstanding season at world No.12. This is the 24-year-old's highest year-end finish.
It also marks the fifth time in the past six years that De Minaur is the Australian No.1 at season's end.
Incredibly, 10 of Australia's top-15 men recorded their highest year-end finish. This includes Max Purcell, Aleksandar Vukic and Rinky Hijikata, with all achieving their first top-100 year-end ranking.
Other players recording career-best finishes are Alexei Popyrin, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Chris O'Connell, Jason Kubler, Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate.
Australia's top-ranked player at the end of the 2022 season was Nick Kyrgios at world No.22. The 28-year-old is now unranked, after injury restricted him to only one competitive match during 2023.
In 2022, five Australians recorded top-100 finishes. Just two featured inside the top 75, as opposed to the eight who achieved this feat in 2023.
|Player
|Year-end ranking
|Difference in 12 months
|1
|Alex de Minaur
|No.12
|+12
|2
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.40
|+81
|3
|Max Purcell
|No.45
|+168
|4
|Jordan Thompson
|No.55
|+29
|5
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.62
|+70
|6
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.65
|+29
|7
|Chris O'Connell
|No.68
|+10
|8
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.71
|+96
|9
|Jason Kubler
|No.102
|+8
|10
|James Duckworth
|No.116
|+41
|11
|Marc Polmans
|No.150
|+186
|12
|Adam Walton
|No.178
|+254
|13
|Li Tu
|No.225
|-12
|14
|Dane Sweeny
|No.256
|-5
|15
|Tristan Schoolkate
|No.260
|+116
Men's doubles
For the first time in his career, Matt Ebden is Australia's year-end No.1 doubles player.
The 36-year-old Ebden is also the first Aussie to record a top-five finish since John Peers in 2017.
The enduring Peers remains a doubles force, featuring in the year-end top-40 for the ninth year in a row.
Rinky Hijikata ends his career-best season at world No.23. The 22-year-old is the second youngest player inside the world's top 100, behind only 21-year-old American Ben Shelton at world No.95.
Ebden and Hijikata are among eight players inside the Australian top 15 achieving their highest year-end finishes.
Jason Kubler, Andrew Harris, Matthew Romios, Calum Puttergill, Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton have also enjoyed career-best seasons.
Alex Bolt is the biggest mover in the past 12 months, rising more than 1000 places after winning two ATP Challenger titles.
|Player
|Year-end ranking
|Difference in 12 months
|1
|Matt Ebden
|No.4
|+22
|2
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.23
|+257
|3
|Jason Kubler
|No.30
|+132
|4
|Max Purcell
|No.35
|-2
|5
|John Peers
|No.39
|-2
|6
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.78
|+7
|7
|Andrew Harris
|No.96
|+40
|8
|Jordan Thompson
|No.106
|+359
|9
|Matthew Romios
|No.131
|+204
|10
|Luke Saville
|No.134
|-57
|11
|Calum Puttergill
|No.158
|+77
|12
|Tristan Schoolkate
|No.161
|+51
|13
|Adam Walton
|No.170
|+435
|14
|Alex Bolt
|No.175
|+1094
|15
|Alex de Minaur
|No.178
|+20
