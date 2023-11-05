Birrell: "It is such a privilege and honour to represent Australia again"

Kimberly Birrell could not be prouder to be donning the green and gold at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain this week.

The 25-year-old has been selected to represent Australia in the team competition for a third time - and for the first time since February 2019.

Since her last Billie Jean King Cup appearance, Birrell has fought back from multiple elbow surgeries that threatened to prematurely end her promising career.

"There were many moments during the tough days that I thought about the times I played for Australia," Birrell told billiejeankingcup.com.

"I didn't know if I would ever be in this position again, so it means even more to me given what I went through with injuries. In fact, it is surreal."

Birrell is now Australia's top-ranked woman, sitting at a career-high world No.100. She will compete alongside Daria Saville and Ajla Tomljanovic this week, with Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez to join the team at the completion of the WTA Finals in Cancun.

The Aussie team is determined to better a runner-up finish from last year and help Alicia Molik end her tenure as captain on a winning note.

Birrell said being part of the team for Molik's final week as captain made it "even more special".

"She was the one who handed me my tracksuit and my Billie Jean King Cup number," said Birrell, who made her Billie Jean King Cup debut as a 17-year-old in 2016.

"I am absolutely loving this week so far and I am having the best time. It is such a privilege and honour to represent Australia again."

The Australian team begins its 2023 finals campaign with a group-stage clash against Slovenia on Tuesday 7 November.

The tie will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network from 8pm AEDT.

