Sweeny scores breakthrough win at Shanghai Masters

Shanghai, China

Milestone victories are quickly tallying up for Dane Sweeny at this week's Shanghai Masters.

A day after qualifying at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time in his career, the 22-year-old Australian has recorded his first main-draw win at this level.

Sweeny's impressive 6-2 6-3 triumph against world No.96 Taro Daniel is also his first top-100 victory.

The world No.256 made the most of his chances in the 96-minute encounter, converting four of his five break point opportunities against the 30-year-old from Japan.

Daniel, on the other hand, only won one of the six break points he earned.

This effort propels Sweeny into the second round, where he'll face 25th seed Sebastian Baez from Argentina.

It will be Sweeny's first career meeting against a top-50 opponent.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is also through to the second round in Shanghai, beginning his campaign with a 6-2 6-4 victory against Italian wildcard Fabio Fognini.

"I'm really happy," Kokkinakis said after not dropping serve in the 79-minute clash against the former world No.9.

"First set I played great ... I think it's probably one of the best sets of tennis I've played ever.

"I knew it was going to be difficult to sustain and he was going to lift his level a little bit, but I stayed focus. So I'm happy, it was a pretty polished performance."

Sweeny and Kokkinakis are among a record 11 Australians competing in the singles main draw in Shanghai this week.

"I think we've got a good generation coming at the moment," Kokkinakis said.

"There's a couple of players who are a bit more experienced and a couple that are up and coming ... it's great for Aussie tennis."

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Shanghai

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [WC] Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-2 6-4

[Q] Dane Sweeny (AUS) d Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-2 6-3

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) d [Q] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 6-7(10) 6-3

[Q] Hsu Yu-Hsiou (TPE) d Max Purcell (AUS) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Terence Atmane (FRA)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

[Q] Philip Sekulic (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Men's singles, second round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [16] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

[Q] Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [25] Sebastian Baez (ARG)



> VIEW: Shanghai Masters men's singles draw

Men's doubles, first round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Matwe Middelkoop (NED)/Andrea Mies (GER)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [1] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Ben Shelton (USA)

John Peers (AUS)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER)

> VIEW: Shanghai Masters men's doubles draw

Beijing, China

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at an WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing.

The duo scored a 7-5 2-6 [10-6] victory against third-seeded Czech pair, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, in the second round at the China Open.

This propels world No.23 Perez and world No.22 Melichar-Martinez into a final-eight clash with Czech Marie Bouzkova and Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, who they also faced and defeated during the same stage at Roland Garros this year.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Beijing

RESULTS

Women's doubles, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [3] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 7-5 2-6 [10-6]

COMING UP

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

