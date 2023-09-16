Australia set for Swiss showdown in must-win Davis Cup tie

Australia faces Switzerland in a must-win Davis Cup tie in Manchester today.

The Australian team needs victory to boost their chances of finishing among the top-two nations in a fiercely fought Group B.

However, Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt declared his team was focusing purely on beating Switzerland, rather than worrying about the permutations of recording a top-two finish in the group stage.

"We can only control what we can control," Hewitt said ahead of their final round-robin tie.

Max Purcell, who has played a starring role with two doubles victories alongside Matt Ebden this week, has full confidence in the Australian team.

"With Demon playing as well as he is, our options for the number two slot and then Matt and I coming in for doubles, I feel like we're a team that no one wants to play against," Purcell said.

Australian team Player Singles ranking Doubles ranking Alex de Minaur No.12 No.285 Max Purcell No.43 No.45 Jordan Thompson No.55 No.111 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.74 No.148 Matt Ebden - No.8 Captain: Lleyton Hewitt

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who has never previously faced Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur, spearheads Switzerland's line-up.

The Swiss team also includes 21-year-old Dominic Stricker, fresh from his breakout run at the US Open. Stricker advanced to the fourth round in New York as a qualifier, beating world No.7 Stefanos Tsitsipas along the way.

"It's going to be tough again," Hewitt said.

"Stan, we all know how good he is, and Stricker I've been watching since Wimbledon and he's really starting to take off. He's a quality player."

Swiss team Player Singles ranking Doubles ranking Stan Wawrinka No.40 No.217 Dominic Stricker No.90 No.259 Marc-Andrea Huesler No.101 No.227 Leonardo Riedi No.152 No.231 Alexander Ritschard No.211 No.853 Captain: Severin Luthi

This is the sixth Davis Cup meeting between the two nations, with Australia having won four of their previous five ties.

The 2023 Davis Cup Finals are broadcast live on the Nine Network in Australia, with coverage beginning from 9.45pm AEST (Saturday 16 September).

> READ: Matt Ebden's Davis Cup diary

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!