Kokkinakis advances to third round in doubles at US Open 2023

Australian players are producing impressive results in the US Open 2023 doubles competitions.

Thanasi Kokkinakis was among the winners on day five at Flushing Meadows, moving into the third round of the men's doubles competition alongside Dutch partner Tallon Griekspoor.

Kokkinakis and Griekspoor carved out a hard-fought 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory against Portugal's Francisco Cabral and Brazilian Rafael Matos.

They fired 41 winners, including 10 aces, in the one-hour and 54-minute battle.

This is 27-year-old Kokkinakis' best Grand Slam doubles result since reaching the third round in New York last year with Nick Kyrgios.

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna continued their impressive march through the men's doubles draw too, scoring a 6-3 6-3 second-round victory against Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev and Russian Roman Safiullin.

The sixth seeds clinched victory in 64 minutes and for the second match in a row, did not face a break point.

This propels world No.11 Ebden into the third round in New York for the third straight year.

In the mixed doubles competition, Ellen Perez and Dutch partner Jean-Julien Rojer began their campaign with a 7-6(2) 7-6(7) triumph against Chinese Taipei's Chan Hao-Ching and Brit Lloyd Glasspool.

The fifth-seeded duo saved a set point in the second-set tiebreak.

There was heartbreak through for defending champions Storm Hunter and John Peers, who crashed out in the opening round.

Czech Barbora Strycova and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez recorded a 2-6 7-6(5) [11-9] victory against the Aussie duo.

Hunter and Peers came within two points of victory in both the second set (leading 5-4 in the tiebreak) and deciding match tiebreak (where they held an 8-6 advantage), but couldn't close out the match.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) d Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) 7-6(2) 7-6(7)

Barbora Strycova (CZE)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) d Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) 2-6 7-6(5) [11-9]

Women's doubles, second round

[14] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) d Daria Saville (AUS)/Irina Khromacheva 6-2 6-2

Men's doubles, second round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Roman Safiullin 6-3 6-3

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) d Francisco Cabral (POR)/Rafael Matos (BRA) 4-6 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Mixed doubles, second round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v [WC] Robin Montgomery (USA)/Alex Michelsen (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 mixed doubles draw

Women's doubles, second round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 women's doubles draw

Men's doubles, third round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v TBC

> VIEW: US Open 2023 men's doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!