Thompson sets up showdown with world No.1 Alcaraz at Cincinnati

Jordan Thompson has advanced to the second round at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old Australian scored a 7-6(5) 7-6(2) victory against American wildcard John Isner in an opening-round encounter featuring no service breaks.

World No.55 Thompson, who earned his spot in the draw as a qualifier, conceded only 17 points across his service games in the one-hour and 58-minute encounter against the former world No.8.

This sets up a second-round showdown with world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz. It will be Thompson's first career meeting with the 20-year-old Spaniard.

The in-form Thompson has now won 24 of his past 34 matches. This includes six of his eight matches on US hard courts in the last month.

In men's doubles action, John Peers and Croatian partner Nikola Mektic saved a match point in their first-round clash against American duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

Peers and Mektic edged out a 3-6 7-6(6) [10-3] victory after recovering from a 1-5 deficit and saving a match point at 5-6 in the second-set tiebreak.

Aussies in action - Cincinnati

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[Q] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [WC] John Isner (USA) 7-6(5) 7-6(2)

Men's doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) d Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 3-6 7-6(6) [10-3]

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v J.J. Wolf (USA)

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Men's singles, second round

[Q] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Men's doubles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Mate Pavic (CRO) 6-5 to finish

Max Purcell (AUS)/Andrey Rublev v Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) 7-6(10) 2-1 to finish

Men's doubles, second round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v TBC

John Peers (AUS)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v TBC

Women's doubles, second round

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v TBC

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Tereza Mihalikova (CZE)/Xu Yifan (CHN)

