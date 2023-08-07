Rising stars impress at Australian Pro Tour in Caloundra

Three teenage athletes from Tennis Australia's National Tennis Academy contested finals at the Caloundra International this week.

Melisa Ercan continues to prove she is one to watch, with the 17-year-old sweeping her fourth consecutive ITF-level women's singles title.

Ercan, who is currently ranked No.32 in the world junior rankings, is now on a 20-match winning streak at professional level.

The Brisbane-based Ercan capped a brilliant fortnight on the Sunshine Coast, beating Emerson Jones in the final.

Contesting only her sixth professional tournament, this was Jones' first finals appearance at this level.

Jones, who turned 15 last month, is now the youngest active player in the world to have featured in a professional singles final.

Lily Fairclough, a 17-year-old from Perth, teamed with New Zealand's Monique Barry to win the women's doubles title.

This is Fairclough's third ITF doubles title of the season.

In the men's singles competition, Luke Saville claimed his second consecutive Australian Pro Tour title.

The 29-year-old lost only a single set during his title-winning run.

World No.339 Saville has now won three ITF titles in as many weeks.

This marks the first time in nine years that the former world No.1 junior has won three singles titles in a season.

Two Australians also featured in the men's doubles final, with Jesse Delaney and Dayne Kelly recording a runners-up finish.

This was 24-year-old Delaney's career-first ITF finals appearance and 33-year-old Kelly's first final since September 2019.

The Northern Territory and Western Australia are the next stops on the Australian Pro Tour.

Darwin hosts a men's ITF 25 tournament from 10-17 September, with Perth hosting an ITF 25 women's event in the same week.

Aussies in action - Caloundra

RESULTS

Women's singles, final

[3] Melisa Ercan d Emerson Jones (AUS) 6-3 6-0

Men's singles, final

[2] Luke Saville (AUS) d Isaac Becroft (NZL) 7-5 6-0

Women's doubles, final

[1] Lily Fairclough (AUS)/Monique Barry (NZL) d Yui Chikaraishi (JPN)/Elyse Tse (NZL) 6-4 6-1

Men's doubles, final

Keisuke Saitoh (JPN)/Naoki Tajima (JPN) d Jesse Delaney (AUS)/Dayne Kelly (AUS) 6-3 6-1

