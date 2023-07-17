Thompson, Hijikata make promising starts in Newport

Newport, USA

A large contingent of Australians are competing at an ATP 250 tournament in Newport this week. It is the final grass-court tournament of the season at ATP level.

Jordan Thompson made a blistering start to his singles campaign, powering past American hope Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-0 6-1.

World No.69 Thompson lost a total of 11 points on serve in the 66-minute encounter.

Rinky Hijikata also recorded an impressive first-round victory.

The 22-year-old Australian did not drop serve in his 6-3 6-4 triumph against Jordan's Abdullah Shelbayh.

Li Tu and Alex Bolt have boosted the number of Australians in the singles main draw to seven, after completing successful qualifying campaigns.

This is the second time that world No.252 Tu has qualified for an ATP-level event, matching his effort at a grass-court tournament in Mallorca last month.

For while the resurgent Bolt, this marks the first time he has qualified at a tour-level tournament since September 2021.

The 30-year-old Bolt, who missed six months last year after undergoing elbow surgery, faces big-serving American veteran John Isner in the opening round, while Tu has drawn fellow Australian Aleksandar Vukic.

In doubles action, John-Patrick Smith and American partner Robert Galloway have already secured a place in the quarterfinals.

They scored a 7-5 6-4 victory today against South African Kevin Anderson and American Ethan Quinn.

The 37-year-old Anderson is a two-time Grand Slam singles finalist. He retired in May 2022, but is beginning a tour return in Newport this week.

Max Purcell and American partner William Blumberg also scored a first-round doubles win.

Aussies in action - Newport

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-0 6-1

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d Abdullah Shelbayh (JOR) 6-3 6-4

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[3] Li Tu (AUS) d [7] Illya Marchenko (UKR) 6-3 6-2

[8] Alex Bolt (AUS) d [4] Skander Mansouri (TUN) 6-4 6-1

Men's doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Robert Galloway (USA) d [WC] Kevin Anderson (RSA)/Ethan Quinn (USA) 7-5 6-4

Max Purcell (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)/Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[6] Max Purcell (AUS) v Gijs Brouwer (NED)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [Q] Li Tu (AUS)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Constant Lestienne (FRA)

[Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) v John Isner (USA)

Men's singles, second round

[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Liam Broady (GBR)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [2] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Men's doubles, first round

[2] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Reese Stalder (USA) v Chung Yunseong (KOR)/Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Evan King (USA) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Ben McLachlan (JPN)

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Luca Sanchez (FRA)/Theo Arribage (FRA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Robert Galloway (USA) v TBC

Max Purcell (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) v TBC

