Four Australians in action on day 10 at Roland Garros 2023

Ellen Perez is enjoying a career-best run at Roland Garros.

The 27-year-old Australian has progressed to the women's doubles quarterfinals alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The sixth seeds are now looking to reach their second Grand Slam semifinal as a team. This would match their effort at last year's US Open.

World No.15 Perez, who had never previously advanced past the second round at Roland Garros, is thrilled to have improved on her and Melichar-Martinez's first-round exit at last year's tournament.

"I feel like my game is in a pretty good place, and this time around, there's nothing really to lose," Perez wrote earlier in the tournament.

Australia also has a strong presence in junior doubles, with Lily Taylor, Emerson Jones and Charlie Camus all scheduled to compete on day 10.

Aussies in action on day 10:

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals, Court Suzanne-Lenglen, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Perez and American partner, world No.14 Melichar-Martinez, have won 11 of their past 14 Grand Slam matches together. They'll look to continue this impressive form against world No.99 Bouzkova and world No.194 Sorribes Tormo, who won their third-round match in controversial circumstances when their opponents were defaulted for accidentally hitting a ballkid.

Lily Taylor (AUS)/Jenny Lim (FRA) v Alexia Harmon (USA)/Valeria Ray (USA)

Girls' doubles, first round, Court 3, first match (from 7pm AEST)

World No.49 Taylor, a 16-year-old from Queensland, is teaming up with 18-year-old French hope, world No.557 Lim. They play an American combination in the opening round of the girls' doubles competition. The 17-year-old Harmon is ranked No.51 and 18-year-old Ray is ranked No.41.

Emerson Jones (AUS)/Hannah Klugman (GBR) v [2] Mayu Crossley (JPN)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)

Girls' doubles, first round, Court 8, fourth match

Jones, a 14-year-old from Queensland, is the highest-ranked 2008-born player in the world. The world No.18 is enjoying a breakout run singles, but today her focus is on doubles alongside Klugman, a 14-year-old Brit ranked No.59. They face a tough first-round assignment against the No.2 seeds, world No.7 Crossley and world No.5 Quevedo.

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) v Volodymyr Iakubenko (UKR)/Vit Kalina (CZE)

Boys' doubles, second round, Court 6, fifth match

World No.50 Camus scored his first Grand Slam-level win to reach the second round. The 16-year-old from Canberra and his 18-year-old Czech partner, world No.48 Hrazdil, will look to continue their momentum against Iakubenko, a 17-year-old Ukrainian ranked No.53, and world No.58 Kalina, a 17-year-old Czech.

